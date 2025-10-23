* Gameplay: The default craftable chest now holds slightly fewer items.

* Points of Interest: Mountain springs, fishman caves, Seaside homes, ruined houses, snowy onsens, repairable vending machines.

* Crafting: large iron chests, are now easier to craft, but the smelter is a bit harder

* World Generation: Some crafting materials, such as clay, are now much easier to find. Old temp ore piles have in many cases been replaced by small quarries and exposed deposits.

* Water World Generation: shipwrecks and other objects now spawn on the rocks of the "underwater" biome, and boats and a few select floating objects now spawn at sea!

* Repair Tool: The repair tool has new art for its several tiers of power.

* Crossbow: The crossbow now features procedurally generated art, with different components representing different stats.

* Boss Fights: The forest and barrens bosses now have some cool trappings and require some legwork to unlock.

* Monsters: New WIP gun-toting skeleton enemy. Many other monsters have been tweaked and tuned.

* Monster Audio: The Brock Crab now has sound effects!

* All status bars like health, stamina etc show the amount recently lost, to more easily see the effect of game actions.

* Named containers: you can give each a name, such that they are easier to switch to when looking at all nearby containers.

* Diving helmet now has a speed attribute, allowing faster swimming.

* You can now break down old weapons/tools in the inventory and regain some of their materials, relative to the wear level.

* Player spawn now drops you from a small height with some particles and a sound effect.

* Procedural Generation: now can spawn things in underwater and sea biomes, fixes to placement.

* You can now host a co-op game directly from a new procgen world.

* You can still interact with an NPC even if all quests are currently blocked.

* Carpenter tool has better sounds.

* Carpenter tool is available in the editor too.

* Vendors may now have limits how much they buy/sell. Quests can now require the player has bought/sold a certain amount.

* Rendering of distant parts of the world improved.

* Fixed non-player created containers showing up as nearby containers.

* Fixed Jackhammer not always recovering correct material amounts.

* Fixed vendor selling for bulk items.

* Gloves: Update visuals.

* Object Physics: Moving a held object near a floating object doesn't cause it to fall.

* Object Physics: Dropping items, opening chests, and harvesting objects doesn't cause objects to fall.

* Repair tool: Improve UI to show materials/resources needed and how many in the inventory.

* NPCs: Fix behavior when NPC is leading the player. Turn to face the player when nearby. Fix "payback" on friendly targets, so they don't target the player forever. Cowering NPCs eventually calm down if you damage them. Dialog is automatically ended if the NPC is too far away.

* NPC: Angry eyes aren't shown for cowering NPCs.

* Monsters: Blocking monsters can only block with their "shield" bone.

* Effectlang: Picking up an object does not trigger its On Destroy effect. "TeleportPlayer" now uses yaw from QuestMarker. "ForceDialog" with false properly ends the dialog.

* Multiplayer: Improve network usage. Fix monster targeting of non-host players. Fix non-host players damaging monsters. Fix all chests being displayed on non-host. Fix NPC navigation on non-host. Play kick animation. All players get the same craftables (e.g. from blueprints, destroying object)

* Editor: Improve performance when testing a level. Fix tiling of objects when using multi-place. Display the number of entities in a group in the Find Group window. Improve handling of empty groups.

* World Generation: Desert path bricks now align properly.

* Great Basin Temple: Monster balancing and minor upkeep fixes.

* Points of Interest: New gardens, libraries, and gargoyle camps added.

* Objects: New treasure set, fireplace, candles, and cages!



