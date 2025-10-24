Hi Park Managers!

Update 1.0.6 is now available for Jurassic World Evolution 3.

Please note: This is not a full list of everything the development team are working on. If your issue has not been addressed in a previous patch or is not listed in the under investigation section, you can report any bugs or issues HERE.



Please see the changes below:

Bug Fixes

Campaign

Resolved rare issue where the World Map's 'Story Progress' criteria update slightly prematurely, ahead of the Act 3 unlock cinematic.

Dinosaurs

Resolved camera issues when releasing a Tyrannosaurus Rex from a hatchery with the 'Little Eatie' skin colour

Localisation

Text and localisation improvements

Park Construction

Resolved issue with path capacity when placing photo point on a Gyrosphere track

In Game Text

Complexity meter help screen has been updated in-line with our ongoing process to review the complexity meter on console.

Stability

Fixed UI crash when in Edit Mode

General Performance and Stability Improvements

If you encounter any issues whilst playing Jurassic World Evolution 3, please report them on our dedicated Issue Tracker site.

For any support queries, you can reach out to our team using this form.