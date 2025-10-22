 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20503309
Update notes via Steam Community

Just some quick fixes in response to early feedback from the Crystal Gyroscope Update.

  • Viridi will now launch in windowed mode by default.

  • The ESC menu has a button to toggle between windowed and fullscreen modes.

  • Viridi will attempt to remember your selected mode and resolution and will re-launch in that mode.

  • The bottom/main menu, spritz, and hoist buttons will now shift around as you resize the window, to keep a functional, good-looking layout. The minimum width of this menu area has been expanded to support even longer plant names.

  • The ESC menu will now unhide UI when it opens. (There is a semi-secret function of the Z key hiding/unhiding the UI. ESC will force unhide, which I think will be easier for people when they accidentally hide the UI without knowing what's up.)

  • The rename UI will now properly close when you click away from a plant without finishing rename.


Thanks for your feedback and your patience! Let me know if anything else is busted.

🐌

Changed files in this update

Windows English Viridi (Windows) Depot 375951
macOS English Viridi (OSX) Depot 375952
Linux English Viridi (Linux) Depot 375953
