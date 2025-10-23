 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20503302 Edited 23 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've released a hotfix addressing various bugs following the release of Hirelings & Landmarks. A huge thanks to the players who have reported these issues so we can continue to make Root Digital the best it can be!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a number of compatibility issues when moving from the pre-Hirelings version and the post-Hirelings version, particularly around saving and resuming in-progress matches.

  • Fixed an issue where, moving from the pre-Hirelings version into the post-Hirelings version, players may be unable to place Corvid Plot tokens in online multiplayer games.

  • Resolved a case where players on the pre-Hirelings version could not explore the ruins as the Vagabond in multiplayer games.

  • Players who resume a save from the pre-Hirelings version on the post-Hirelings version should no longer encounter the Tower not properly granting points.

  • Lizard Cult should no longer be able to build a 6th Garden of one suit, which caused softlocks.

  • The ferry no longer disappears in cases where it was used to move the Lizards, Duchy, or Riverfolk.

  • Players should no longer be able to see unrevealed Plot tokens in Strategic view after the Corvid player revealed them.

  • Resolved a rare case where the match could crash when playing as the Marquise and choosing which wood to use during an action.

  • Fixed an issue where Marquise would softlock or not be able to undo when choosing wood to spend.

  • When the Vagabond uses a Favor card to remove warriors, their relationship with that warriors faction now becomes hostile.

  • Resolved a case where Keepers Relic icons could be very large when zoomed out.

  • Other factions should no longer use the Duchy Pickaxes in the ball of violence during combat.

  • The No Lords Before Me challenge should no longer occasionally end immediately after setup.

  • The Marquise Faction Info screen should no longer display incorrect building costs.

  • The Action log should no longer display suits of cards added to the Alliance supporters pile.

  • Players should no longer be forced to place two Mob tokens during Birdsong if next to the Lost City.

  • Lizards who begin to reveal Bird Cards for Acolytes should no longer have to reveal them all.

Changed files in this update

