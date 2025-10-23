We've released a hotfix addressing various bugs following the release of Hirelings & Landmarks. A huge thanks to the players who have reported these issues so we can continue to make Root Digital the best it can be!

Fixed a number of compatibility issues when moving from the pre-Hirelings version and the post-Hirelings version, particularly around saving and resuming in-progress matches.

Fixed an issue where, moving from the pre-Hirelings version into the post-Hirelings version, players may be unable to place Corvid Plot tokens in online multiplayer games.

Resolved a case where players on the pre-Hirelings version could not explore the ruins as the Vagabond in multiplayer games.

Players who resume a save from the pre-Hirelings version on the post-Hirelings version should no longer encounter the Tower not properly granting points.

Lizard Cult should no longer be able to build a 6th Garden of one suit, which caused softlocks.

The ferry no longer disappears in cases where it was used to move the Lizards, Duchy, or Riverfolk.

Players should no longer be able to see unrevealed Plot tokens in Strategic view after the Corvid player revealed them.

Resolved a rare case where the match could crash when playing as the Marquise and choosing which wood to use during an action.

Fixed an issue where Marquise would softlock or not be able to undo when choosing wood to spend.

When the Vagabond uses a Favor card to remove warriors, their relationship with that warriors faction now becomes hostile.

Resolved a case where Keepers Relic icons could be very large when zoomed out.

Other factions should no longer use the Duchy Pickaxes in the ball of violence during combat.

The No Lords Before Me challenge should no longer occasionally end immediately after setup.

The Marquise Faction Info screen should no longer display incorrect building costs.

The Action log should no longer display suits of cards added to the Alliance supporters pile.

Players should no longer be forced to place two Mob tokens during Birdsong if next to the Lost City.