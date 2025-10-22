The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! We’re thrilled to announce that Episodes 1 and 2 of Dispatch are officially out in the world. So pour yourself a fresh cup of coffee and break out your finest blue polo, it’s time to start your SDN adventure.

10% Launch Discount!

To thank everyone who participates in the episodic journey with us, we're launching with a 10% discount for those who purchase the game week 1. Whether you're playing with the community week to week, or are saving everything to binge later, we want to say thanks for being there for us at the start.

About the Digital Deluxe Edition

The Art of Dispatch: Digital Artbook - 100+ pages

We made a lot of art for this game. So we thought we'd share it all by compiling a digital artbook for folks who like to see the behind the scenes on how the world of Dispatch was created.

4 Digital Comics - 45+ pages

We had more stories and scenes than we were able to fit inside the game, so we decided to partner with 15 incredible artists and others from the world of comics to bring you 6 additional tales that expand on our story and characters.

Issue #1 - Splash & The Last Bender

Issue #2 - Pas De Deux & Shellshock

Issue #3 - Get Up

Issue #4 - The Death of Mecha Man

About the Dispatch Original Soundtrack

With over 3 hours of synth driven score and crunchy retro tracks to dispatch to, Andrew Arcadi’s soundtrack brings the world of Dispatch to life. Cinematic, emotional, and full of heart, it’s the sound of heroes just trying to do better.

The story continues next week.

If you've been following along, you already know that Dispatch is releasing episodically over the course of 4 weeks. We’ll be dropping two episodes a week for the next three weeks.

Look out for episodes 3 and 4 premiering on October 29th, episodes 5 and 6 on November 5th, and episodes 7 and 8 on November 12th.

Take some time in between episodes to chat about your choices at the digital watercooler with our wonderful Dispatch community on Discord. Follow our Socials to stay up to date with the latest announcements.





And if you enjoy the game, let us know! Post about it. Tell your friends. Show us your fan art of your favorite Z-Teamer. We want to know what you love about Dispatch!

Thank you, Dispatchers!

All of us here at AdHoc are so excited to finally put this game in your hands. Thank you to everybody who has stood by our side on the journey to release day. Your support means the world to us, and we hope you have a blast playing the first two episodes of Dispatch.



