Your final evaluation begins.

Mr HappyFunFace is now live on Steam for $2.99 / £2.49!

Find the keys, escape the labyrinth and survive long enough to earn your freedom.



Each run gives you 60 seconds to unlock the exit before the collar around your neck detonates.

Fail and you’ll start again… and again… until you truly understand what Dr. Vale is trying to teach you.



🔑 Quick, intense horror built for replayability

💀 Changing labyrinth - learn the patterns

🎥 Impress Dr Vale with your final times



Thank you to everyone who wishlisted and supported the game during development, this entire project was built solo and your support has meant everything.



Get Mr. HappyFunFace on Steam!





Oh.. One last thing, if you see the one who smiles… do not look at him.