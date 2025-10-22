Explosion effects toned down — the screen no longer gets cluttered with visual noise in the late stages.

Reduced Mordak’s speed and lowered his spawn chance during the first minute.

Fixed a bug where bugs could fall through the ground .

The second enemy has been completely reworked — new animations, improved AI, and much more aggressive behavior.

The enemy appearing around the 4th–5th minute now has an AOE counterattack that triggers when you try to engage in melee. You’ll need a new approach to deal with him.