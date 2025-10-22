 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20503095 Edited 22 October 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where bugs could fall through the ground.

  • Reduced Mordak’s speed and lowered his spawn chance during the first minute.

  • Explosion effects toned down — the screen no longer gets cluttered with visual noise in the late stages.

Updates:

  • The second enemy has been completely reworked — new animations, improved AI, and much more aggressive behavior.

  • The enemy appearing around the 4th–5th minute now has an AOE counterattack that triggers when you try to engage in melee. You’ll need a new approach to deal with him.

  • The Style Rating system has been reworked — it’s now more dynamic, more responsive, and expanded up to SSS rank.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3684011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link