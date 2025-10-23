 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20502858 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 18.2.

  • Fixed quest behavior when tasks were completed in a different order, which could cause the entire task to finish prematurely and block progress to the next one

  • Fixed an issue in the “From Wreck to Pearl” quest where Daniel, in some cases, wouldn’t accept the car from the player

  • Added a safeguard preventing players from stealing the quest vehicle from the end of Season 2

  • Improved the camera in the Loadasaurus Rex tow truck

  • Added translation fixes for Spanish and Portuguese

Changed files in this update

Depot 2637941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link