Patch Notes 18.2.

Fixed quest behavior when tasks were completed in a different order, which could cause the entire task to finish prematurely and block progress to the next one

Fixed an issue in the “From Wreck to Pearl” quest where Daniel, in some cases, wouldn’t accept the car from the player

Added a safeguard preventing players from stealing the quest vehicle from the end of Season 2

Improved the camera in the Loadasaurus Rex tow truck