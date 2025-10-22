Hello gamers,

We've been hard at work on a new Logic World update for you, and it's out now!

Highlights of update 0.92:

Added Subassemblies: groups of components and wires that you can save and reuse elsewhere.

Subassemblies can be uploaded and shared on the Creation Hub.

Added Fixed Perspective: by pressing a keybind (default: double-tap Left Alt ) you can freeze the camera in place, but still interact with the world by moving the mouse around on the screen.

Tons of bug fixes.

Tons of performance improvements, especially for very large builds.

Lots and lots small details have been improved and polished.

The full changelog is at the bottom of this post.

Playing and yapping with us, the dev team

To commemorate this update, we sat down to play it together. While we played, we read through the changelog and gave our commentary as well as behind-the-scenes info on the development of this update.

Thank you

A huge thanks to the many people who played the 0.92 previews. Your feature feedback and bug reports got this update over the finish line. We couldn't have done it without you!

More to come

We've got lots more to do on this game. We're determined to make Logic World the best circuit-builder ever.

More updates are coming soon. If you want to be the first to know, subscribe to our newsletter and join the Logic World discord.

Full 0.92 Changelog

Here's everything new in Logic World 0.92, since 0.91.3.

Subassemblies

You can now save "Subassemblies" -- groups of components and wires that you can reuse across different worlds and servers.

You can save subassemblies with the Action Wheel or with a keyboard shortcut (default Ctrl+K).

Added a new tab to the Selection Menu for your saved subassemblies.

Added a menu for viewing and editing details of a saved subassembly.

You can press a button in that window to upload your subassembly and share it online.

Subassemblies shared online can be downloaded in-game. If you're playing in a world when a download completes, the downloaded subassembly will be added to your hotbar.

Subassembly thumbnails are cached on disk. You can edit these files to make custom thumbnails if you want to!

Via manual editing of a subassembly's meta.jecs file, you can add custom search tags to a subassembly.

Added command: Subassemblies.SaveCurrentSelection [name]

Added command: Subassemblies.AddToHotbar

Building

Added "Fixed Perspective" feature. By pressing a keybind (default: double-tap Left Alt ) you can freeze the camera in place, but still interact with the world by moving the mouse around on the screen.

When you've confirmed a placement, it will now immediately become solid. Previously you would need to wait for the server to process the placement, which could take a while when there are a lot of changes.

Significantly improved performance of Resizing operations for components with many children.

Significantly improved performance of Grab and Clone operations for large objects.

Improved performance when selecting a large number of components.

The "Place Wire" input action is now marked "tap to toggle" by default, so you can either click-and-drag to place wires like before, or you can click on one peg to select it and then click on a second peg to create a wire between them.

Pressing the Delete key (default R ) while drawing a board will now cancel that action.

The "failed action" sound now plays when you fail to place an item from the hotbar.

The "delete item" sound now plays when a Clone action deletes a wire.

Placing wire ghosts is now smoother visually, especially when there is server lag.

The Help menu will now inform you that you can hold Ctrl for free rotation when Grabbing or Cloning on a smooth surface.

Changed the default binding of Offset Hold to H .

Fixed visual flickers when toggling board flatness during board drawing.

Fixed resizing or rotating a board never working when a very large number of components are placed on it.

Fixed an exception with Resizing that could happen if you tried to resize an object before the server finished confirming a previous building operation. In these cases, the Resize operation will fail now (and you can try again a moment later).

Fixed an exception when you finish a Resizing operation when another player moved that component while you were resizing it.

Fixed a crash to error screen when resizing a component where a wire is attached at both ends to that component.

Fixed not being able to undo placing or deleting a wire after deleting an object attached to the wire.

Fixed a placing issue with Standing Displays that have four pegs where they would act like 2x1 components instead of 2x2.

Fixed game-killing StackOverflow errors when building with deeply nested component trees.

Fixed the Edit Display Menu closing instantly if you're editing multiple Displays and you change their peg counts.

Components

Updated the default Display configurations. In order to see the new defaults, you have to start a new sandbox, and delete your DefaultExtraData/MHG.DisplayConfigurations folder if you have one.

Fixed new display configurations sometimes being a grayscale gradient instead of the intended rainbow.

If a Key is hacked to not be bound to an input, it will now display "[None]" on its label. (Previously it would display "FancyInput.RawInputType.None" which was way too long and looked bad. Don't worry, hackers, we're looking out for you.)

The text on top of Keys is now flush with the surface of the key, so it doesn't float in the air above.

Fixed the text on top of Keys being outlined when you look at the base of a Key.

Fixed anomalous behavior when trying to place an object on the very top of a Flag.

Flags will now continue to flap in the wind uninterrupted when you change their color.

Fixed the Flag's thumbnail looking too dark.

Fixed typo in the name of the Drum instrument "Splash Cymbal" (it was previously called "Splash Cymba l").

Fixed Label text escaping its bounds in some cases where there's a lot of whitespace in the text (#271).

Fixed a minor UI issue where the shown state of inputs would be incorrect when you start editing a display configuration.

The hint text that shows up while sitting in a chair, telling you how to leave the chair, is now localized. Also, the hint now shows the correct key if you change it to something other than escape. Also, it has a little shadow now to make it easier to read.

Music

The in-game music is now less repetitive, and a given track will now never play if it was in the previous 5 played tracks. This number can be configured with the new secret setting MHG.Secret.MinSongHistoryDistance

Music files are now distributed as ogg vorbis instead of mp3, meaning smaller files with better quality.

The music player will now ignore non-music files inside music folders instead of trying to play them.

New music won't start playing anymore if the pause menu is open.

Graphics

Added an option for 8192x8192 shadow maps.

Added an option for three shadow cascades (previously only 1, 2, and 4 were available).

Added new anti-aliasing options for FXAA and SMAA.

(Temporarily) removed the anti-aliasing options for MSAA.

Added setting: "Motion Blur" (disabled by default).

Tweaked the Bloom and Ambient Occlusion effects to be more subtle.

Ambient Occlusion is now disabled by default.

Text that appears physically in the world (the text on Labels, Keys and Singers) is now affected by the lighting in the world.

SHINY BOBBY now properly reflects HDR content such as the teleporting VFX.

Removed the setting for drawing shadows on additional lights, which was confusing and unnecessary as there are no additional lights in the game.

Added new settings preview image for the Bloom setting.

Graphics APIs

Vulkan is now the default graphics API on Linux. This gives a substantial performance increase and all the stability issues should be fixed now. If you still need to use OpenGL, it's available with --force-glcore .

Removed support for OpenGL on Windows. The only backends available on this platform now are Direct3D 11 (used by default) and Vulkan (available with --force-vulkan ).

Outlines

Overhauled outline visuals. They are now much crisper and higher quality.

Adjusted the layering of outlines to improve clarity in situations where many objects are outlined.

Added settings for having a different outline intensity where the object being outlined is obscured.

Added settings for all the built-in outline colors.

Removed the settings for "Outline Fill" (which might come back later) and "Outline Corners" (which is meaningless in the new system).

Looking at a player no longer outlines an object that's hidden behind that player.

Fixed many cases where outlines were incorrect, missing, or flickering.

Added secret setting: MHG.Secret.Outline.NoWorldMeshing . This reverts a new outline optimization (in case of issues).

Simulation speed

Improved client-side performance and fixed a memory leak when the simulation speed is very high.

You can now pause, resume, and step the simulation using keyboard shortcuts while the UI is hidden. (#512)

Many aesthetic tweaks to the Simulation Speed menu, including new icons to make it more clear whether the simulation is running or frozen. The "running" icon is animated.

Added secret setting: MHG.UI.SimulationSpeedMenu.RunningIconRotationDegreesPerSecond

Fixed some layout issues with the Simulation Speed menu.

Hotbar

The hotbar is now hidden during Grab and Clone operations, during Multi-Select, and during wire placing.

Pressing a number key that is higher than the number of items in the hotbar will now select the last item in the hotbar, instead of doing nothing.

Major improvements to scroll input handling for scrolling through the hotbar in environments where scroll input is not discrete. This includes MacOS with the default system settings, and all OSes when using a touchpad.

The "next hotbar slot" and "previous hotbar slot" bindings now have options for horizontal scrolling by default (in addition to the existing options for vertical scrolling). This is mostly relevant when using a touchpad, as it allows you to scroll through the hotbar by scrolling the touchpad along the same axis as the hotbar is laid out.

Fixed being able to hover over and interact with hotbar items while the chat window is open.

Fixed being able to hover over the hotbar item in-between areas while not dragging a hotbar item.

Upload menu

Improved the layout of the Upload menu.

Pressing the "Cancel" button during an upload no longer closes the Upload menu.

Pressing the "Back" keybind (default escape ) during an upload now cancels the upload and closes the Upload menu.

If an error occurs during an upload, the error will now be shown on screen along with a "Retry" button.

Fixed broken text on the "Cancel" button while a download is in progress.

Removed the button to go to your singleplayer sandbox list after a successful download.

Added a character limit to the download URL text box, also made the text box wider.

Color chooser

Tweaked the Quick Color Chooser so there's no longer any "dead" space between the Big Clicky Colors.

Color picker: the setting "Quick Picker Open State" now has a default value of "Remain in Previous State" (was previously "Always Open to Quick Menu").

Quick Color Chooser: fixed an issue where one or more Big Clicky Colors could incorrectly display as selected after resetting the list of saved colors.

Fixed the "show/hide sliders" toggle in the Color Picker menu having a WAY too-big icon.

Misc menu changes

Main Menu: added a link to the Logic World Discord

Added secret setting: MHG.Secret.MainMenu.ShowDiscordLink

Improved the layout of the online services UI (in the top left of the Main Menu). (#234)

Minor tweaks to the Multiplayer Menu (tabs are smaller, moved count to right side of tab, refresh button aligned better)

We've reworked the screen you see when you're disconnected from a server. When the server sends a long disconnection message, the screen now handles it better, giving you a scrollbar instead of making the message tiny.

The Help menu no longer states whether a binding is tap-to-toggle (this information was just visual noise/clutter).

Fixed report bugs menu not opening when an error occurred during startup.

General UI

Multiplayer settings avatar preview: fixed the location of the sun not being aligned with where Bobby is being lit from

Multiplayer settings avatar preview: fixed the lighting from the world affecting the preview

Fixed long localized text being displayed weirdly in settings tabs. (#80)

Hotbar: fixed some weird visual glitchiness when trying to insert an item into the middle of a full hotbar.

Added keyboard shortcuts for changing the selected tab while in a menu with tabs. By default these are ctrl+tab to go to next tab, ctrl+shift+tab to go to previous tab, and ctrl+[number key 1-6] to select a specific tab.

Fixed an issue where links in text would be stuck in the "hovered" state if you move your mouse directly from one link onto another link with no time in-between where you're not hovering over any link.

Several buttons in the game which open a URL when clicked ("Browse Creations" in the Main Menu and Download Creation Menu, the "Help Translate Logic World" button in the Languages menu, the new Discord button in the Main Menu) now show a tooltip of the URL the button opens when the cursor hovers over the button.

Fixed the cursor looking way to big on Linux and MacOS when custom cursors are displayed, i.e. when hovering over the edge of a resizable menu.

Added secret setting: MHG.Secret.CursorModeWhenCustomCursorActive

Input and controls

When an input action is marked as "tap to toggle", that property is now optional. This means you can either tap once to turn it on, then tap again later to turn it off, or hold the button down and release later to turn it off.

Added setting: "Tap to Toggle Time"

Fixed weird behavior when editing controls while the game is paused, where no matter how long you waited between tapping the same key multiple times, it would always be considered a double tap (or a triple tap, or (much) more).

Added secret setting: FancyInput.ScrollDeltaThreshold

When displaying a binding for an arrow key, it will now show an icon of an arrow instead of text that says "Up"/"Down"/"Left"/"Right".

When displaying a binding on MacOS, the Control, Option, and Command keys will use symbols instead of text (in accordance with Apple's Human Interface Guidelines)

Several UI-related keybindings which were previously not editable have been added to the settings menu. You can find them under Controls -> User Interface.

Zoomies

You can now only use the Zoom function (bound to Y by default) in the regular Building game state. It won't work in other first-person game states like Resizing and Grabbing.

Fixed the Zoom binding conflicting with other input actions (it would previously conflict with Ctrl+Y for Redo).

Fixed being able to get stuck zoomed-in if you opened a menu while zoomed-in.

Servers and Multiplayer

The server will no longer print a "[player] left the game" message when the player disconnects before fully loading into the world.

Fixed the existence of duplicate, frozen players in multiplayer that would appear when multiple players join or leave the server within a short period of time.

Fixed a server exception when a player gets kicked or joins with another client.

Fixed the server console printing "Simulation speed set to TPS" whenever a new player joins. It now is only printed when the TPS actually gets changed.

Fixed log spam when closing the server's input stream.

Fixed the server command stats.server usually printing the incorrect value for server TPS.

Improved the help text for some server command-line arguments.

Removed the command-line arguments that would let you run the Dedicated Server in plaintext mode ( --plain-text and -t ). The dedicated server now always runs in plaintext mode. This is less buggy, more consistent between platforms, and it fixes an issue where text couldn't be entered on Windows 11.

Saving and Backups

When the game saves, it now first writes the save data to a temporary file, preventing file corruption if the save process is interrupted.

The backup creation timer is now saved and thus short sessions will no longer keep resetting the backup timer.

Backup deletion is now more intelligent, discarding backups more slowly the older they are, meaning there will be many recent backups but also some quite old ones available in case you need to revert at some point. The behaviour is fully customizable in the server config.

Merged config settings DoAutosaveWhileServerIsEmpty and DoAutoBackupsWhileServerIsEmpty into DoAutosaveAndBackupsWhileServerIsEmpty .

The file paths to Backups have been made much shorter, which helps prevent issues on a certain operating system that limits paths to 260 characters.

Fixed chance of a backup being corrupted when it was created at the same time as a save was created.

Online

Updated the game to use the new HTTP-based Logic World Online Services API, which replaces the legacy gRPC API.

Updated the protocol handling for logicworld:// links to use our new format for them (now called "logicworld:// v1").

Added secret setting: MHG.Secret.Online.Endpoint

Added server config value: OnlineEndpoint

Modding

Reworked how dynamic prefabs and placing rules are defined in GameData and implemented in code. The new system is much cleaner and more flexible, and allows generating prefabs or placing rules based on all properties of the component, not just the peg counts. Mods that add components with dynamic prefabs or placing rules will need to be updated.

Modders can now start the MultiSelector with an initial selection. Write some fancy selection modes!

Added InjectTriggersInto to FancyInput context definitions. The MHG mod context definitions make use of this now. Modders can use it to inject keybindings to input contexts in the base game or in other mods. Very useful for adding custom building operations.

Added a new property, ShouldBeOutlined , to component decorations and blocks. When set to false, these objects will not be outlined under any circumstances. This can improve outlining performance of complex modded components that don't need every part to be outlined.

Added ability for modders to have CircuitBoard-like components which directly inherit the CircuitBoard class. These custom boards will behave like normal boards, but can't have extra custom data.

Mods can now use C# language version 13 (was previously C# 7).

Made the error message more helpful when a mod dependency cannot be found because that mod is not installed.

Mod stacktraces now contain line numbers (a PDB file is generated).

New Keybindings can now be added to the building game state via the FirstPersonInteraction class.

Added some new methods to the JECS API.

Added ModRegistry which allows modders to easily check which mods are installed/loaded and access their files.

The client now sends mod versions to the server. Server-side mods can now deny connections from clients with an outdated version of the mod.

Fixed mod BuildingOperations not being loaded consistently.

Fixed mod GameStates not being loaded at all.

When placing modded components on a server which does not support them, you now get an error sound and a console message instead of ghost components.

The Selection Menu now hides components which are not available on the server.

Fixed modded network packets failing to parse due to inconsistent mod load order between client and server.

Packet IDs are now set authoritatively by the server. This allows optional mods to add new packet types, without breaking packets for clients that don't have the mod installed.

Client-only mods will no longer be announced to the server (keeps network packet smaller & nice for mod-list privacy).

When placing modded components/subassemblies on a server which does not support them, you now get an error sound and a console message instead of ghost components.

Improved the disconnection message when the server rejects a client for not having the required mods. The message now contains mod versions, and it has some formatting to make the list easier to read. It also includes any not-installed optional mods as "suggested". Also, the list of missing mods is now ordered alphabetically.

Add 'ClientDependencies' and 'ServerDependencies' to mod manifest files.

Replaced mod manifest properties 'ClientOnly' & 'Optional' with 'Type'. The new property can have values: Normal (this is default), Optional, Independent, ClientOnly, ServerOnly.

Localization

Updated translations and translator credits for Bulgarian, Chinese (Simplified), Croatian, Czech, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Pirate, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Slovene, Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

Slovene is no longer incorrectly called "Slovenia" in the game files.

Thumbnails

Errors when rendering thumbnails are now handled properly and will result in a pink-and-black error texture.

Added command: Thumbnails.RenderComponentToDisk [resolutionX] [resolutionY]

Added command: Thumbnails.RenderSubassemblyToDisk [resolutionX] [resolutionY]

Added secret setting: MHG.Secret.DiskRenderCommands_ThumbnailRenderProperties

Replaced may of the MHG.Secret.Thumbnails secret settings with one mega-setting, MHG.Secret.ThumbnailRenderProperties

Added secret setting: MHG.Secret.BigThumbnailRenderProperties

Renamed the command ExportThumbnailCache to Thumbnails.ExportCache

Renamed the command RegenerateThumbnailCache to Thumbnails.RegenerateCache

Export

Removed OBJ export and the associated objexport commands.

Added 3dexport commands, which support glTF and glb export of worlds and subassemblies.

Platforms

MIDI input is now supported on Apple Silicon devices.

The MacOS version of the game now has native binaries for Apple Silicon.

Fixed links not properly opening in a web browser on some Linux systems.

Stability

Significantly improved server performance when cloning or placing objects with large clusters (i.e. a lot of pegs all connected together). Previously this caused players to be stuck until they rejoind.

Fixed that when the game tries to send very large network packets it would corrupt the network state instead of crashing.

Technical updates

Upgraded engine version to Unity 6.

Upgraded the server runtime to dotnet 9.0, which gives us about 10% more performance in server-side tasks like loading saves and running the simulation.

Upgraded most of our DLLs to use netstandard 2.1.

Updated Font Awesome to 6.7.2, which comes with dozens of new icons and many tweaks to existing icons.

The game's config file format has been changed from .succ to .jecs . Your old config files will be automatically converted.

Various fixes to JECS file formatting.

Commands and stuff

Added command: Debug.ListBuildingOperations

The command Debug.TargetInfo now additionally prints a component's depth in the tree and its number of nested children.

Added secret settings: MHG.Secret.TrimStalePartialWorldsIntervalSeconds , MHG.Secret.MaxAgeOfStalePartialWorldsSeconds , MHG.Secret.PartialWorldDownloadTimeoutSeconds

Added server config values: TrimStalePartialWorldsIntervalSeconds , MaxAgeOfStalePartialWorldsSeconds , CullStalePartialWorldActionsIntervalSeconds , MaxAgeOfPartialWorldActionSeconds

Renamed the subassemblycache.* commands to partialworldcache.* and fixed them all not working.

Miscellaneous