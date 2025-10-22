🌟 Scope X Update
Hey everyone!
We’re back with another exciting update that brings powerful new features and improvements to Scope X!
🔍 Major Changes
- Zoom Animations — You can now animate Zoom In / Out / Set keybinds for smoother transitions.
- Reorder Keybinds — Customize your workflow by dragging and reordering your keybinds.
- Portuguese (Brazil) Translation — Scope X is now available in Brazilian Portuguese.
- Community Access Without Login — You no longer need to be signed in to use community profiles.
- Guided Keybind Tutorial — A new interactive tutorial for new users to help them get started faster.
🌿 Other Changes
- Added Graphics Quality Selector to the tutorial.
- Added Share Button to the Customize Page.
- The Community Page is now the new Home Page.
- The Subscribed Tab is now called Profiles.
- Fixed tooltip border visuals.
- Improved UI for the Community Page and Community Cards.
---
Thank you for all your continued feedback and support — each update gets better because of your input.
Join our Discord to share your ideas, report issues, and see what’s coming next!
🦆
Changed files in this update