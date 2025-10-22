 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Marathon Closed Technical Test Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20502760 Edited 22 October 2025 – 21:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌟 Scope X Update


Hey everyone!

We’re back with another exciting update that brings powerful new features and improvements to Scope X!

🔍 Major Changes

  • Zoom Animations — You can now animate Zoom In / Out / Set keybinds for smoother transitions.



  • Reorder Keybinds — Customize your workflow by dragging and reordering your keybinds.



  • Portuguese (Brazil) Translation — Scope X is now available in Brazilian Portuguese.



  • Community Access Without Login — You no longer need to be signed in to use community profiles.
  • Guided Keybind Tutorial — A new interactive tutorial for new users to help them get started faster.


🌿 Other Changes

  • Added Graphics Quality Selector to the tutorial.
  • Added Share Button to the Customize Page.
  • The Community Page is now the new Home Page.
  • The Subscribed Tab is now called Profiles.
  • Fixed tooltip border visuals.
  • Improved UI for the Community Page and Community Cards.


---

Thank you for all your continued feedback and support — each update gets better because of your input.
Join our Discord to share your ideas, report issues, and see what’s coming next!

🦆

Changed files in this update

Depot 3477301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link