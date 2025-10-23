Hello there!

thank you so much for your continuing feedback, this means a lot!

In the last update we made the statement that this game would not be actively developed further.

Well, turns out - you gave us feedback, and we still enjoy fiddleing around! So, a quick update from our side:

IMPROVEMENTS

Debug mode - no more! (sorry)

We have added a couple new structures to our dungeon mode, go and find the new rooms!

COMBAT

Added a new boss in dungeon modes

In the far lands of Loldania by the sea, new hardcore bosses have been added! They are packed with legendary loot, but are you strong enough to defeat them?



Thanks for your support, keep it coming!



Cheers

TideOver Studios