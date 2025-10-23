 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20502684 Edited 23 October 2025 – 19:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there!

thank you so much for your continuing feedback, this means a lot!

In the last update we made the statement that this game would not be actively developed further.

Well, turns out - you gave us feedback, and we still enjoy fiddleing around! So, a quick update from our side:

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Debug mode - no more! (sorry)

  • We have added a couple new structures to our dungeon mode, go and find the new rooms!

COMBAT

  • Added a new boss in dungeon modes

  • In the far lands of Loldania by the sea, new hardcore bosses have been added! They are packed with legendary loot, but are you strong enough to defeat them?


Thanks for your support, keep it coming!

Cheers
TideOver Studios

