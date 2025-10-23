Hey Sleepers,
We've just updated the game with the version 1.2.11.1 Hotfix, please find the patch notes below.
Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server of Steam discussion boards.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where some players got their paid taxes defaulted.
Fixed an issue where some players still had invisible resources in their personal inventory.
Fixed several issues in the Deep Desert layout coming next week.
