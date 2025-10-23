 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20502675
Hey Sleepers,

We've just updated the game with the version 1.2.11.1 Hotfix, please find the patch notes below.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where some players got their paid taxes defaulted.

  • Fixed an issue where some players still had invisible resources in their personal inventory.

  • Fixed several issues in the Deep Desert layout coming next week.

