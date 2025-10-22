 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20502582 Edited 22 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.80302 Test 2025-10-22

Design

  • Mounted units no longer get attack bonus into Marsh. Renamed Flat to Open for Mounted Attack bonus

  • Adding urban tiles (Builder Leader ability) stone costs doubled (20 on flat and 40 on hill)

  • Eliminating the last unit of a tribe outside of a camp now also counts as eliminating the tribe and triggers elimination events

  • Spending Civics to Enlist (Zealot Leader ability) no longer expires after 3 turns, but the effect is removed when the leader is removed from the unit

  • Duplicate nations are now allowed even with preset leaders, as long as dynasties are not duplicated

  • In No Events / No Characters, truce offers cost nothing if you're winning the war

  • Unit position swaps clears temporarily hidden state of the swap initiating unit

  • Characters with an active mission on them (like marriage) cannot be auto-married in the meantime

  • Great Lighthouse now applies faster upgrade bonus to existing hamlet class improvements, not only newly constructed ones

  • AI now aims to have have a minimum of about a tenth of its units be its Unique Unit

  • Added initial turn timer time stockpile. Slow adds 3 minutes, Medium 2 and Fast 1

Programming

  • Fixed several memory leaks

  • Memory allocation optimization

  • Improved AI use of Enlist

  • Unhardcoded some AI diplomacy parameters, made warState.xml more mod-friendly

  • Updated AWS SDK to 3.7

UI

  • Added Road improvement ping

  • Temporarily hidden units show a timer

  • Temporary hidden status is ignored for damage preview if unit has to move for previewed attack

  • Last choices for customized leaders are remembered

  • Cloud game hosts can now rename the game using the host control popup

  • Succession list helptext (tooltip for the Inheritance button) shows archetype icons

  • Removed Follower list when selecting families

  • Remove the separate popups for dead/retiring governor, agent and general

  • Improved goal instructions in Learn to Play scenarios

  • Moved some tooltip text to advanced help text

  • MP Setup screen newly added players duplicate the parameters of the previous player

  • City religious improvement tooltip now includes unfinished and pillaged improvements

  • Added tribe elimination notification

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed AI not building most projects

  • Fixed map scripts sometimes generating marsh on hills

  • Fixed Regicide achievement not always triggering

  • Fixed characters incorrectly showing under Court filter

  • Fixed tile widgets not always updating after place bonus decision resolved

  • Fixed not being able to retire when there are no opponents in SP

  • Fixed possible null reference when a city is razed

  • Fixed Mounted unit attack bonus incorrectly being listed in tooltips as a negative defensive modifier

  • Fixed tribal unit movement bug

  • Fixed extra divider in improvement tooltip for improvements with no yields

  • Fixed event trigger text not always showing correctly

  • Fixed camera hotkeys not working in map editor

  • Fixed MP setup when playing scenarios where player order doesn't match scenario save

  • Fixed new tribe leaders not following their tribe's religion in Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 20502582
Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
