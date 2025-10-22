Test Branch 1.0.80302 Test 2025-10-22
Design
Mounted units no longer get attack bonus into Marsh. Renamed Flat to Open for Mounted Attack bonus
Adding urban tiles (Builder Leader ability) stone costs doubled (20 on flat and 40 on hill)
Eliminating the last unit of a tribe outside of a camp now also counts as eliminating the tribe and triggers elimination events
Spending Civics to Enlist (Zealot Leader ability) no longer expires after 3 turns, but the effect is removed when the leader is removed from the unit
Duplicate nations are now allowed even with preset leaders, as long as dynasties are not duplicated
In No Events / No Characters, truce offers cost nothing if you're winning the war
Unit position swaps clears temporarily hidden state of the swap initiating unit
Characters with an active mission on them (like marriage) cannot be auto-married in the meantime
Great Lighthouse now applies faster upgrade bonus to existing hamlet class improvements, not only newly constructed ones
AI now aims to have have a minimum of about a tenth of its units be its Unique Unit
Added initial turn timer time stockpile. Slow adds 3 minutes, Medium 2 and Fast 1
Programming
Fixed several memory leaks
Memory allocation optimization
Improved AI use of Enlist
Unhardcoded some AI diplomacy parameters, made warState.xml more mod-friendly
Updated AWS SDK to 3.7
UI
Added Road improvement ping
Temporarily hidden units show a timer
Temporary hidden status is ignored for damage preview if unit has to move for previewed attack
Last choices for customized leaders are remembered
Cloud game hosts can now rename the game using the host control popup
Succession list helptext (tooltip for the Inheritance button) shows archetype icons
Removed Follower list when selecting families
Remove the separate popups for dead/retiring governor, agent and general
Improved goal instructions in Learn to Play scenarios
Moved some tooltip text to advanced help text
MP Setup screen newly added players duplicate the parameters of the previous player
City religious improvement tooltip now includes unfinished and pillaged improvements
Added tribe elimination notification
Bugs Fixed
Fixed AI not building most projects
Fixed map scripts sometimes generating marsh on hills
Fixed Regicide achievement not always triggering
Fixed characters incorrectly showing under Court filter
Fixed tile widgets not always updating after place bonus decision resolved
Fixed not being able to retire when there are no opponents in SP
Fixed possible null reference when a city is razed
Fixed Mounted unit attack bonus incorrectly being listed in tooltips as a negative defensive modifier
Fixed tribal unit movement bug
Fixed extra divider in improvement tooltip for improvements with no yields
Fixed event trigger text not always showing correctly
Fixed camera hotkeys not working in map editor
Fixed MP setup when playing scenarios where player order doesn't match scenario save
Fixed new tribe leaders not following their tribe's religion in Wrath of Gods scenario
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch