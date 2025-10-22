Mounted units no longer get attack bonus into Marsh. Renamed Flat to Open for Mounted Attack bonus

Adding urban tiles (Builder Leader ability) stone costs doubled (20 on flat and 40 on hill)

Eliminating the last unit of a tribe outside of a camp now also counts as eliminating the tribe and triggers elimination events

Spending Civics to Enlist (Zealot Leader ability) no longer expires after 3 turns, but the effect is removed when the leader is removed from the unit

Duplicate nations are now allowed even with preset leaders, as long as dynasties are not duplicated

In No Events / No Characters, truce offers cost nothing if you're winning the war

Unit position swaps clears temporarily hidden state of the swap initiating unit

Characters with an active mission on them (like marriage) cannot be auto-married in the meantime

Great Lighthouse now applies faster upgrade bonus to existing hamlet class improvements, not only newly constructed ones

AI now aims to have have a minimum of about a tenth of its units be its Unique Unit