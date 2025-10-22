Changelog:
- noticeable performance improvement with lot of projectiles
- fix: player could pass through shockwaves unharmed when using Joja Cola
- fix: trajectories and impact zones of some enemies projectiles were wrong
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Changelog:
- noticeable performance improvement with lot of projectiles
- fix: player could pass through shockwaves unharmed when using Joja Cola
- fix: trajectories and impact zones of some enemies projectiles were wrong
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update