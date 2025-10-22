 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20502475 Edited 22 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:

- noticeable performance improvement with lot of projectiles

- fix: player could pass through shockwaves unharmed when using Joja Cola

- fix: trajectories and impact zones of some enemies projectiles were wrong

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2563801
macOS Depot 2563802
