- Added 3 new charms
- Added 2 new potions
- Night Eyes Potion duration increased from 90s to 120s
- Tireless Potion duration increased from 30s to 60s
- Drop rates have been adjusted
- Reworded the descriptions of amulets to clarify how stacking works
- Fixed the boss rush perk statue showing perk prices even through they're all free
- Fixed enemy drops sometimes freezing midair
Update 10/22
Update notes via Steam Community
Been a while, eh playtesters? This update is The Spiral's first content update since launch, and I want to put it through its paces before it goes live on the retail version.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update