 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Marathon Closed Technical Test Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20502463 Edited 22 October 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Been a while, eh playtesters? This update is The Spiral's first content update since launch, and I want to put it through its paces before it goes live on the retail version.

  • Added 3 new charms
  • Added 2 new potions
  • Night Eyes Potion duration increased from 90s to 120s
  • Tireless Potion duration increased from 30s to 60s
  • Drop rates have been adjusted
  • Reworded the descriptions of amulets to clarify how stacking works
  • Fixed the boss rush perk statue showing perk prices even through they're all free
  • Fixed enemy drops sometimes freezing midair

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247694
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link