Added 3 new charms



Added 2 new potions



Night Eyes Potion duration increased from 90s to 120s



Tireless Potion duration increased from 30s to 60s



Drop rates have been adjusted



Reworded the descriptions of amulets to clarify how stacking works



Fixed the boss rush perk statue showing perk prices even through they're all free



Fixed enemy drops sometimes freezing midair



Been a while, eh playtesters? This update is The Spiral's first content update since launch, and I want to put it through its paces before it goes live on the retail version.