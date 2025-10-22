Please note: if you progress too fast and you're finding yourself scarce on resources, stop progressing to a new area on a mining floor and set to Auto Mine until your resources build up again.
- Coal -> From 1 second to 30 seconds now.
- Uranium -> From 30 seconds to 60 seconds now.
- Lava -> From 60 seconds too 120 seconds now.
Placeables Timer Interval has been updated.
- Furnace -> From 35 seconds to 15 seconds now.
- Crusher -> From 65 seconds to 35 seconds now.
- Bottler -> From 35 seconds to 30 seconds now.
- Pump -> From 45 second to 15 seconds now.
- Updated material loss from offline progression from 8 to 6. (This depends on how many minutes you're offline and has its own formula)
Changed files in this update