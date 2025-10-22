 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20502419
Hello fellow dwarves! It has been pointed out to us on Discord there's a bit of a small wall hit in early stages that wasn't specifically intended. This update is to address that.

Please note: if you progress too fast and you're finding yourself scarce on resources, stop progressing to a new area on a mining floor and set to Auto Mine until your resources build up again.

    Patch Notes


    Fuel Tick Rate has been changed for each Fuel Type.

  • Coal -> From 1 second to 30 seconds now.
  • Uranium -> From 30 seconds to 60 seconds now.
  • Lava -> From 60 seconds too 120 seconds now.

    Placeables Timer Interval has been updated.

  • Furnace -> From 35 seconds to 15 seconds now.
  • Crusher -> From 65 seconds to 35 seconds now.
  • Bottler -> From 35 seconds to 30 seconds now.
  • Pump -> From 45 second to 15 seconds now.

  • Updated material loss from offline progression from 8 to 6. (This depends on how many minutes you're offline and has its own formula)



