Patch Notes

Fuel Tick Rate has been changed for each Fuel Type. Coal -> From 1 second to 30 seconds now.



Uranium -> From 30 seconds to 60 seconds now.



Lava -> From 60 seconds too 120 seconds now.



Placeables Timer Interval has been updated.

Furnace -> From 35 seconds to 15 seconds now.



Crusher -> From 65 seconds to 35 seconds now.



Bottler -> From 35 seconds to 30 seconds now.



Pump -> From 45 second to 15 seconds now.





Updated material loss from offline progression from 8 to 6. (This depends on how many minutes you're offline and has its own formula)



Hello fellow dwarves! It has been pointed out to us on Discord there's a bit of a small wall hit in early stages that wasn't specifically intended. This update is to address that.Please note: if you progress too fast and you're finding yourself scarce on resources, stop progressing to a new area on a mining floor and set to Auto Mine until your resources build up again.