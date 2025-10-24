Fix for petitioners being blocked in front of throne in Chapter 3 sometimes
Fix for Oleg's quest getting blocked in very specific situations
Bunch of UI input and visual fixes for Week End Screen, especially when using controller or keyboard
Fix for some interactables having both optional and main marker some times
Fix for extra Oleg optional marker remaining active when it shouldn't in Chapter 3
Added optional markers for when completing Finan's quests
Various fixes for new skip all feature (ie. it wasn't working fully with map and reminders) + added a tutorial for it after it gets unlocked
Fix for gold not being awarded in some Chapter 1 map quests
Build 1.0.34 - Beta Branch
