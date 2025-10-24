 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20502416 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fix for petitioners being blocked in front of throne in Chapter 3 sometimes

  • Fix for Oleg's quest getting blocked in very specific situations

  • Bunch of UI input and visual fixes for Week End Screen, especially when using controller or keyboard

  • Fix for some interactables having both optional and main marker some times

  • Fix for extra Oleg optional marker remaining active when it shouldn't in Chapter 3

  • Added optional markers for when completing Finan's quests

  • Various fixes for new skip all feature (ie. it wasn't working fully with map and reminders) + added a tutorial for it after it gets unlocked

  • Fix for gold not being awarded in some Chapter 1 map quests

Changed depots in public_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20502416
Windows 64-bit Depot 1373091
macOS Depot 1373093
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link