Fix for petitioners being blocked in front of throne in Chapter 3 sometimes

Fix for Oleg's quest getting blocked in very specific situations

Bunch of UI input and visual fixes for Week End Screen, especially when using controller or keyboard

Fix for some interactables having both optional and main marker some times

Fix for extra Oleg optional marker remaining active when it shouldn't in Chapter 3

Added optional markers for when completing Finan's quests

Various fixes for new skip all feature (ie. it wasn't working fully with map and reminders) + added a tutorial for it after it gets unlocked