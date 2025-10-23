Greeting Subjects!

Following the big Alien Pack release last week, this update focuses on polishing up the game. We’ve addressed a number of bugs, made balance adjustments, and added several quality-of-life improvements to keep matches running smoothly and feeling fair.

We’ve also got the “Lies Among the Stars” Community tournament kicking off today at 5pm! - huge shoutout and best of luck to everyone taking part! It’s always great seeing the community come together (and tear each other apart). We can’t wait to see the plays, the bluffs, and the betrayals unfold.

The tournament will be hosted by Holls, and streamed live on the Deceit twitch channel.

Check it out at:

Patch Notes

Improvements

Increased Voidstalker cleanse radius from 1m to 1.5m

Added Cursed and Infected availability in custom settings

Adjusted the nametag visibility when toggled in custom settings

Reintroduced suspect flair

Transition when looking at major events

Adjusted preview for Spook-O-Lantern Gas Grenade

Adjusted Halloween Candy XP colour

Interaction detection while in 3rd person

Added “Certain Death” UI which shows when you will have no chance of completing the grab skillcheck.

Fixes