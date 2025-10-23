 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20502392 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greeting Subjects!

Following the big Alien Pack release last week, this update focuses on polishing up the game. We’ve addressed a number of bugs, made balance adjustments, and added several quality-of-life improvements to keep matches running smoothly and feeling fair.

We’ve also got the “Lies Among the Stars” Community tournament kicking off today at 5pm! - huge shoutout and best of luck to everyone taking part! It’s always great seeing the community come together (and tear each other apart). We can’t wait to see the plays, the bluffs, and the betrayals unfold.

The tournament will be hosted by Holls, and streamed live on the Deceit twitch channel.
Check it out at:

https://twitch.tv/playdeceit

Patch Notes

Improvements

  • Increased Voidstalker cleanse radius from 1m to 1.5m

  • Added Cursed and Infected availability in custom settings

  • Adjusted the nametag visibility when toggled in custom settings

  • Reintroduced suspect flair

  • Transition when looking at major events

  • Adjusted preview for Spook-O-Lantern Gas Grenade

  • Adjusted Halloween Candy XP colour

  • Interaction detection while in 3rd person

  • Added “Certain Death” UI which shows when you will have no chance of completing the grab skillcheck.

Fixes

  • Interactions not working near where players were banished

  • Alien occasionally falling through the floor when ejected.

  • Players being able to get stuck in the top of Space map antigravity tubes

  • Alien Host music way playing while in Parasite form

  • Alien self destruct tethering to players that were just grabbed

  • Alien Parasite form getting stuck in floors

  • Alien being able to grab while self destructing

  • Alien grab not draining a minimum of 40 sanity

  • Voidstalker icon duplicating in the profile tab

  • Voidstalker icon showing Alex by default at the start of the game

  • Gravity Grenade no longer pulls you up or down along the z access

  • Gravity Grenade not giving an accolade

  • Timeline showing that a human killed the terror

  • Infected not being able to talk at night with inbetween chat being disabled

  • HUD going invisible for players in Space Sabotage when player was executed

  • Adjusted feathers on Enchanted Beck's arms

