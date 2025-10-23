Greeting Subjects!
Following the big Alien Pack release last week, this update focuses on polishing up the game. We’ve addressed a number of bugs, made balance adjustments, and added several quality-of-life improvements to keep matches running smoothly and feeling fair.
We’ve also got the “Lies Among the Stars” Community tournament kicking off today at 5pm! - huge shoutout and best of luck to everyone taking part! It’s always great seeing the community come together (and tear each other apart). We can’t wait to see the plays, the bluffs, and the betrayals unfold.
The tournament will be hosted by Holls, and streamed live on the Deceit twitch channel.
Patch Notes
Improvements
Increased Voidstalker cleanse radius from 1m to 1.5m
Added Cursed and Infected availability in custom settings
Adjusted the nametag visibility when toggled in custom settings
Reintroduced suspect flair
Transition when looking at major events
Adjusted preview for Spook-O-Lantern Gas Grenade
Adjusted Halloween Candy XP colour
Interaction detection while in 3rd person
Added “Certain Death” UI which shows when you will have no chance of completing the grab skillcheck.
Fixes
Interactions not working near where players were banished
Alien occasionally falling through the floor when ejected.
Players being able to get stuck in the top of Space map antigravity tubes
Alien Host music way playing while in Parasite form
Alien self destruct tethering to players that were just grabbed
Alien Parasite form getting stuck in floors
Alien being able to grab while self destructing
Alien grab not draining a minimum of 40 sanity
Voidstalker icon duplicating in the profile tab
Voidstalker icon showing Alex by default at the start of the game
Gravity Grenade no longer pulls you up or down along the z access
Gravity Grenade not giving an accolade
Timeline showing that a human killed the terror
Infected not being able to talk at night with inbetween chat being disabled
HUD going invisible for players in Space Sabotage when player was executed
Adjusted feathers on Enchanted Beck's arms
