22 October 2025 Build 20502342
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with Blobber Direction resolution for first person views.

  • Fixed an issue with map/tools not updating on moving Entity/Reference/Doodad/Light.

  • Behind-the-scenes work for a new Action Sequence detail.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
