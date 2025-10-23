Hey Loners,

JD’s back from the workshop. We’ve rebuilt his entire kit from the ground up to make every reload count. This update refines his rhythm, cuts the noise, and turns him into the precise, tempo-driven powerhouse he was always meant to be.

Alongside JD’s overhaul, you’ll find new SFX, visual polish, and a handful of key fixes to keep the picnic running smoothly.

JD Rework

Jade

Simplified for clarity and performance. Effects are easier to read mid-fight, with less visual clutter and smoother triggers.

Core Galore

- Fully reworked to link Overburden and Jade Cores generation directly to Fast Reloads.

- Your reload rhythm now fuels JD’s entire gameplay loop, feel the reload beat for better curio sinergy.

Tech Master

Now scales from Jade Cores pickups instead of reloads. Encourages smart positioning and tighter map flow instead of double-dipping on reloads.

Overall Kit Adjustments

More reload-based synergy, less random overlap with Devices. JD’s flow is now leaner, more reactive, and more rewarding for mechanical skill.

🗣️ Developer note: JD should now feel like a disciplined tinkerer; every reload is a calculated moment of power, not just a background animation.

What’s New

Evolutions SFX

Interlocked Chains

Lotus Rhythm

Melted Light

Weather Cycle

Curios SFX

Late Rage

Lightning in a Bottle

Enemy buffs SFX for Burn, Chill, Freeze, and Shock

Improvements

Better decal rendering: fixed gloss, darkness, and incorrect display issues.

New condition icons: Blaze Rotation & Fire Devil

Stats micro-buff drops on Deposits

Changes

Completing a Hijinks with no Curio available now grants a minor upgrade .

Shop image and description updated on Discoveries.

Removed the permanent shop ping; it’s now visible via the compass instead.

Fixes

Fixed Impostor rendering issues on some AMD GPUs.

Lotus Rhythm VFX no longer lingers after despawn.

Charger SFX no longer loops on the level-up screen.

Adjusted enemy teleport distance logic (affecting Willson and Camille).

Fixed Unlocking Skills background not displaying in Loadout.

Known Issues

Burn VFX for Weather Cycle Evolution is not being displayed.

Some sound effects are still undergoing adjustments and polishing.

Atomic Team Commentary

JD has always been a tricky one to balance. He’s fast, technical, and built around reload timing, but over time, his kit got noisy.

This update strips away that clutter. JD now plays with intent. Every reload matters, every pickup connects to his flow, and his power curve feels steady instead of spiky.

After Ash's update, this is the second step toward making every character’s identity stronger and their builds more distinct.

See you in the Zone,