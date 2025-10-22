Security Update: Your Work Remains Untouchable!
Dear Viking Chefs, we've released a quick but important update to protect your game from a recently discovered security vulnerability in Unity games. Now you can focus fully on your culinary triumphs once again – without any worries about external threats.
What was improved?
Critical Unity Security Vulnerability Fixed:
A serious flaw in the Unity engine that posed a security risk has been promptly patched. Your Viking feasts are now safer than ever – no more unnecessary disruptions!
Thank you for your understanding and loyalty!
We wish you continued epic meals in Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy
Changed files in this update