22 October 2025 Build 20502237
Update notes via Steam Community

Security Update: Your Work Remains Untouchable!

Dear Viking Chefs, we've released a quick but important update to protect your game from a recently discovered security vulnerability in Unity games. Now you can focus fully on your culinary triumphs once again – without any worries about external threats.

What was improved?

Critical Unity Security Vulnerability Fixed:
A serious flaw in the Unity engine that posed a security risk has been promptly patched. Your Viking feasts are now safer than ever – no more unnecessary disruptions!

Thank you for your understanding and loyalty!
We wish you continued epic meals in Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy

