The new version includes several improvements and adjustments:
New training mode to practice and get familiar with the mechanics.
Updated menus for clearer navigation.
PlayStation controller support.
Option to skip cutscenes during gameplay.
Interface improvements and overall presentation tweaks.
Update available
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2850541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update