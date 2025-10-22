 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20502107 Edited 22 October 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The new version includes several improvements and adjustments:

New training mode to practice and get familiar with the mechanics.

Updated menus for clearer navigation.

PlayStation controller support.

Option to skip cutscenes during gameplay.

Interface improvements and overall presentation tweaks.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2850541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link