22 October 2025 Build 20502045 Edited 22 October 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
On October 12th, support for MacOS devices was added. However, an issue with the FreeType library was discovered on some machines. This issue is fixed in this update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3278101
