The Past Fate Open Alpha test begins October 23rd, and we are excited to announce that Early Access launches on Steam December 9th!

Explore and aid the Kingdom of Edaria with their fight against the undead and other threats lurking in the shadows.



Test the combat, crafting and early quests.



Play freely with the community!



Sharpen your blade and test your your skills in PvP combat!



Game Improvements and changes summary:

Enemy drop chances improved



DLSS and FSR added



New reputation icons



Quest changes



Faith scaling



Lowered heal distance, aswell as changed healing effect sound



UI and HUD changes



Changes for Knowledge Experience



Players spawning with their gear on spawn has been fixed



Quests are now saving properly



Server structural change



For everyone not participating in the closed alpha, now is your chance to explore the savage and vast lands of Nendhir!Like last time, you can participate on Past Fate's Steam page that allows you to play the Open Alpha. There are no pre-requisites to play the alpha!More information regarding Early Access will come out later!Your feedback will help with shaping the world before we officially launch into Early Access. Thank you all for the support and we cannot wait to see you in game!Also as mentioned, patch 0.5.4 is now live with some improvements to the games quests, User Interface, QoL and bug fixes.