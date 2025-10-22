The Past Fate Open Alpha test begins October 23rd, and we are excited to announce that Early Access launches on Steam December 9th!
For everyone not participating in the closed alpha, now is your chance to explore the savage and vast lands of Nendhir!
What to expect in the Open Alpha
- Explore and aid the Kingdom of Edaria with their fight against the undead and other threats lurking in the shadows.
- Test the combat, crafting and early quests.
- Play freely with the community!
- Sharpen your blade and test your your skills in PvP combat!
Open Alpha starts October 23rd at 4PM GMT / 12PM EST and runs until 30th of October 4PM GMT / 12PM EST
Like last time, you can participate on Past Fate's Steam page that allows you to play the Open Alpha. There are no pre-requisites to play the alpha!
More information regarding Early Access will come out later!
Your feedback will help with shaping the world before we officially launch into Early Access. Thank you all for the support and we cannot wait to see you in game!
Also as mentioned, patch 0.5.4 is now live with some improvements to the games quests, User Interface, QoL and bug fixes.
Game Improvements and changes summary:
World
- Enemy drop chances improved
- DLSS and FSR added
- New reputation icons
- Quest changes
Player Changes and Improvements
- Faith scaling
- Lowered heal distance, aswell as changed healing effect sound
- UI and HUD changes
- Changes for Knowledge Experience
Bugs fixed
- Players spawning with their gear on spawn has been fixed
- Quests are now saving properly
- Server structural change
Changed files in this update