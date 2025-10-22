Version 3 is now available!

Localization

The game has been localized to 14 other languages.

English Deutsch Español Français Indonesia Italiano Português Tiếng Việt Türkçe Русский ไทย 中文（简体） 中文（繁體） 日本語 한국어

Please note that the translation was done by AI. If there is an issue with the translation, please don't hesitate to let me know.

3 New Difficulties

To provide a challenge to players who were able to easily beat Hard mode with new the changes back in 2022, 3 new difficulties has been added: Pro, Insane, and Impossible. Playing at these difficulties will increase the enemies' HP, Attack, and Movement Speed. Pink Polygon received will be decreased and there will be more enemies. Shadows will spawn earlier and much more frequent.

To be able to beat Pro or Insane, you'll have to think carefully on which room to cleanse, have maxed out Sakuras, and utilize your towers. Good luck cause luck is definitely involved!

Impossible is probably impossible. I couldn't beat it. Maybe you can!

Changes

Level Up will now increase the Tower's Attack by 1, Defense by 2, and HP by 10. Characters will now start with 0.5 MP Regen. Towers built in rooms with less module platforms will gain an Attack boost. For example, some rooms may come with only 2 buildable towers. +3 Attack per missing module platform, up to 6 module platforms. Towers built in rooms with no buildable Generators will have their Attack increased by 6. HP Regen Booster will now increase the Medic Bay's heal value.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with some towers not shooting when the character is too far.