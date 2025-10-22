 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20501708 Edited 22 October 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In our last big Toystore Update, we renamed and rebalanced all difficulties and made a change so that beating a level at Balanced difficulty (formerly Nightmare) now unlocks the next level.

This resulted in some players losing their progress if they unlocked levels prior to the Toystore Update by beating levels on the old Sanctuary difficulty.

With this patch, we corrected that issue so that now hopefully everyone has access to all levels they unlocked in the past.

We apologize to everyone affected by this issue and hope that with this update you can continue your observations undeterred!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2686111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link