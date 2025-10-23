 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20501684 Edited 23 October 2025 – 02:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • New reviews for variety

  • Now when the employees take the CD from the CD Repair Machine, they will go and place it if there is a place to put it, without dropping it on the ground

[Fixed]

  • Sometimes save load corrupt Online Sales Products

  • Even though no product is selected in the Online Sales panel, the slots appear to be full

  • If we change the location of the cash register while the customer is waiting at the cash register, it stays there

  • Some Second Hand XBucks Controller and Consoles released with wrong XBucks series

  • Sometimes if customers write all the products they can't find, the text becomes too long

  • Clear key not working on Barcode Scanner

  • Online Sales reviews can be expensive even though the price is not expensive

  • Sometimes when we assign the employee from trade to sales, he starts to go back and forth constantly

*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.

