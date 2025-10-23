[Added]
New reviews for variety
Now when the employees take the CD from the CD Repair Machine, they will go and place it if there is a place to put it, without dropping it on the ground
[Fixed]
Sometimes save load corrupt Online Sales Products
Even though no product is selected in the Online Sales panel, the slots appear to be full
If we change the location of the cash register while the customer is waiting at the cash register, it stays there
Some Second Hand XBucks Controller and Consoles released with wrong XBucks series
Sometimes if customers write all the products they can't find, the text becomes too long
Clear key not working on Barcode Scanner
Online Sales reviews can be expensive even though the price is not expensive
Sometimes when we assign the employee from trade to sales, he starts to go back and forth constantly
*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.
