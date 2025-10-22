 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20501620
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This update addresses a number of player-reported issues across various locations and story sequences. Many of these fixes resolve progression blockers, sequence inconsistencies, and unintended interactions discovered through your feedback.

🔧 Highlights

  • Fixed several event and map logic issues that could cause sequence breaks or party inconsistencies in key story areas.

  • Corrected unintended interactions allowing certain key items (e.g. Dragon Stones, Strange Looking Key) to be used in battle.

  • Resolved progression bugs related to the Ice Cave of Orbonne, Lurinn Castle, and Farron.

  • Fixed access and sequence issues within Valice and the Dragon Cave (third trial dungeon).

  • Addressed situations where returning to certain areas after story events could result in softlocks or stuck states.

  • Improved general stability and consistency across multiple story triggers and transitions.

Your reports have been instrumental in helping identify these issues — thank you for taking the time to share your experiences and for your continued support.

Please continue sending feedback as we refine and polish the game further.

– Edge Geraldine Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3204242
