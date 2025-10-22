Hello everyone,

This update addresses a number of player-reported issues across various locations and story sequences. Many of these fixes resolve progression blockers, sequence inconsistencies, and unintended interactions discovered through your feedback.

🔧 Highlights

Fixed several event and map logic issues that could cause sequence breaks or party inconsistencies in key story areas.

Corrected unintended interactions allowing certain key items (e.g. Dragon Stones, Strange Looking Key) to be used in battle.

Resolved progression bugs related to the Ice Cave of Orbonne, Lurinn Castle, and Farron.

Fixed access and sequence issues within Valice and the Dragon Cave (third trial dungeon).

Addressed situations where returning to certain areas after story events could result in softlocks or stuck states.

Improved general stability and consistency across multiple story triggers and transitions.

Your reports have been instrumental in helping identify these issues — thank you for taking the time to share your experiences and for your continued support.

Please continue sending feedback as we refine and polish the game further.

– Edge Geraldine Games