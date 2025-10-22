 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20501614 Edited 22 October 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights:


  • M16-S


    A suppressed M16 with a 3x scope (the video uses a much higher magnified scope, but it has been changed to a 3x since then).

  • XM21

    High powered marksman rifle with a bipod and 8x scope

  • Mosin PU

    Mosin Nagant with a 4x scope



    • [*]

    M79 Grenade Launcher


    Thump!


    ---


    Changes/Fixes:

    • Fixed grabbing calculation issues
    • Fixed gunshot audio playing the wrong reverb on some distances
    • Fixed math error for weapons that don't use tracers
    • Minor optimizations to shooting range
    • Removed custom inventory duplication on shooting range
    • Adjusted multiple guns' recoils
    • Adjusted multiple guns' jam rates
    • Edited brass casing sounds for multiple weapons
    • Decreased enemy combat range on Last Stand



    ---


    Closing:

    This was a smaller update to fill the space as I gear up for the first true major content addition to PunjiVR in Update 6, which will add the first medium-scale mission to the game. Update 5 will be another smaller release, adding a new small-scale mission, so stay tuned to learn more about that!

    Hopefully the snipers and M79 give you all some good fun in the meantime!

    ---

    As always, if you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and remember to keep your eyes on the treeline!

    Discord
    Subreddit

