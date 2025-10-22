Highlights:

M16-S

A suppressed M16 with a 3x scope (the video uses a much higher magnified scope, but it has been changed to a 3x since then).





XM21 High powered marksman rifle with a bipod and 8x scope





Mosin PU Mosin Nagant with a 4x scope









M79 Grenade Launcher

Changes/Fixes:

Fixed grabbing calculation issues



Fixed gunshot audio playing the wrong reverb on some distances



Fixed math error for weapons that don't use tracers



Minor optimizations to shooting range



Removed custom inventory duplication on shooting range



Adjusted multiple guns' recoils



Adjusted multiple guns' jam rates



Edited brass casing sounds for multiple weapons



Decreased enemy combat range on Last Stand



Closing:

[*]------This was a smaller update to fill the space as I gear up for the first true major content addition to PunjiVR in Update 6, which will add the first medium-scale mission to the game. Update 5 will be another smaller release, adding a new small-scale mission, so stay tuned to learn more about that!Hopefully the snipers and M79 give you all some good fun in the meantime!---As always, if you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and remember to keep your eyes on the treeline!