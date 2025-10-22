 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20501578 Edited 22 October 2025 – 19:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Neural network auto toggles now function as intended
  • Neural network surveying upgrade now works as intended
  • Fleet storage slot upgrade now works as intended
  • Crafting queue slot upgrade now works as intended


Quality of Life

  • Re-evaluated and rewrote the descriptions of every upgrade
  • Crafting queue now displays in rows of 5 (for one complete blueprint)
  • Upgrades now highlight their cost and have their description in the middle of the button


Balance

  • Move / transport upgrades from commits doubled to 2% per level

