Bug Fixes
- Neural network auto toggles now function as intended
- Neural network surveying upgrade now works as intended
- Fleet storage slot upgrade now works as intended
- Crafting queue slot upgrade now works as intended
Quality of Life
- Re-evaluated and rewrote the descriptions of every upgrade
- Crafting queue now displays in rows of 5 (for one complete blueprint)
- Upgrades now highlight their cost and have their description in the middle of the button
Balance
- Move / transport upgrades from commits doubled to 2% per level
Changed files in this update