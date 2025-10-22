Hello! I was going to hold off until Friday for the next update, but I think this build fixes some issues so fundamental it can't really wait.

There are still many bugs on the list, thank you to all who submitted them via the in-game bug report (it does actually work!) and I will be addressing bugs in the game rather than bugs that BREAK the game more - I hope,



There's even some new fun stuff. Here be a list.

(PS: There will still be another update this Friday)

=Catfood=

VISUAL: The AGK particle pack plugin looked nice, but was causing endless issues for users, added a lot of weight to the game, ate memory and caused slowdown so it has been now been removed entirely. I'll be replacing them over time with the in-app particle system which doesn't cause such issues.

VISUAL: Snow on town screen reworked. Much less demanding.

FEATURE: You can now make Bat ponies, via the ALT button on the custom pony maker. This is purely cosmetic - their race will still be considered Earth/Unicorn/Pegi in game.

ALTERATION: You don't have to be quite so close to the drink machine to activate it.

MAPFIX: Fixed the wedge point between the burger stand and oat stall, floating trees next to crematorium now grounded.

BUGFIX: The Hayseed tail on the custom pony maker is now restored.

BUGFIX: Attempted to fix a bug where the sound would stop completely. Works on my tests, but let me know if it still crops up for you.

BUGFIX: The title music should now definitely stop when you start the game!

BUGFIX: Fixed an issue where the shader plugin would endlessly create unused images, gobbling the memory and causing slowdown after a while playing.

BUGFIX: If the thaw arrives, the game will now end correctly. And it ain't good for you!

GRAPHICS: A few small additions and alterations.