22 October 2025 Build 20501495 Edited 22 October 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Long lost, players!
After a long wait, I finally meet everyone again.
We are currently working hard to fix the bugs caused by replacing some art material names. After these bug fixes are completed, we will continue to vigorously update this game and hope that everyone can continue to provide more feedback.

