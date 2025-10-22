 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20501452 Edited 22 October 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed Bug where you could not use mouse wheel as input

Fixed crash referencing the grapple hook


That's it for today, sorry for the double update - but they should be small. Have fun :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657091
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1657093
  • Loading history…
