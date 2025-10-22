 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 Dispatch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20501443 Edited 22 October 2025 – 18:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed small issue in Ch22 that allowed one of the squids to step on the chest tiles.

  • Fixed issue with victory trigger of Post Game Map #10

Improvements

  • Remington and Gene now gain support points if Remington recruits Gene, allowing them to trigger their first support conversation without deploying Gene on Chapter 7. You can still get their supports by deploying Gene on Chapter 7 if he was recruited by anyone else.

If you have any issues or wish to discuss the game, feel free to join our Discord Server.

Feel free to fill out the recent Feedback Survey if you have any thoughts to share about Gales of Nayeli!

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1878494
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link