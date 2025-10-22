Fixes

Fixed small issue in Ch22 that allowed one of the squids to step on the chest tiles.

Fixed issue with victory trigger of Post Game Map #10

Improvements

Remington and Gene now gain support points if Remington recruits Gene, allowing them to trigger their first support conversation without deploying Gene on Chapter 7. You can still get their supports by deploying Gene on Chapter 7 if he was recruited by anyone else.

