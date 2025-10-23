🦇 Zoinks! The Scooby gang is here!
Together with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, we're proud to announce that House Flipper 2 - Scooby-Doo DLC is now available:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/60523/Scooby_Bundle/
The Mystery Machine has just pulled up, and the whole gang is getting ready to renovate!
Whether you're a lifelong Scooby-Doo™ fan or just looking to add a unique twist to your renovations, this DLC brings a whole new flavor to your flipping journey.
Let's quickly go over what the Scooby-Doo DLC has to offer:
DetailsScooby-Doo DLC
Added:
• Over 630 new items, including Scooby-Doo–themed ones. Over 500 items in the Interior category alone!
• 6 new mysterious jobs with various challenges that connect to the overarching mystery
• 6 new haunted properties related to classic Scooby-Doo monsters that allow you to express your creative freedom
• 3 new special buyers to discover
• 3 new themed assemblies
• Scooby-Doo TV channels! Just remember not to spend too much time in front of the TV!
• 12 new Achievements
New item highlights (there are too many items to list them all, sorry!):
• 4 new types of wood
• 16 new patterns for wallpapers and all items
• 6 types of tiles, inspired by retro and mid-century modern themes
• 5 new doors in different sizes
• 7 new types of door knobs
• Dungeon grate, with a matching door ;)
• Not 1, not 2, but 3 new Kitchen Cabinet sets!
• 5 new types of handles – usable in kitchens, wardrobes, dressers, and other cabinets
• 9-piece set of retro-style kitchen appliances
• 2 dining room sets of tables and chairs (Mrokuch, Jadalniak)
• Retro diner set Kufelek
• Old-timey bathroom set Formela
• Bedroom set Lustrowiec with basketweave accents
• A car-themed kid’s bedroom set – vroom vroom!
• 3 living room sets (Metalik, Bialik, Wypocznik)
• Modular sofa set Eastbrook
• 19-piece storage set Stoliczek
• Hallway furniture set Stylarz
• New types of switches – ever wanted to turn your light on with a dungeon lever? Now you can!
• More smart-controlled items – keypads and pressure plates
• A bunch of suspicious wardrobes and bookcases... What secrets are you hiding? Huh?!
• Bowling alley set
• Investigator badge and accessories for budding detectives
• A set of cute Mystery Inc. plushies
• A vinyl player and various accessories
• A suit of armour and various other medieval dungeon items
• Classic Scooby-Doo villains, in their full-sized glory
• 115 decorations (So many! They won’t fit!). Sneak peek: doilies, vases, figurines, expensive jewellery, clocks, neons, stickers, lava lamps, LED lightbox lamps and more!
• Ceiling fans and lights – size and lampshade optional
• A truly giant sandwich
• Scooby snacks!
• Some fashion accessories. Do they remind you of anyone? ;)
• Several items pertaining to a mysterious... captain...
• 14 new boat-related items, because we know SOMEBODY loves them very much
• The Mystery Machine van!
• Another van – fully customizable
• A working rollercoaster track and ride
• Make your own teacup carousel!
• Scary trees with a surprise
• Tree trunks, branches, and brambles to complete your gothic gardens
• Carnivorous pitcher plants and venus flytraps
• A plant pot from a totally-decorative-not-real skull (other skulls included)
• Clematis vines with flowers
• A bunch of Ninebark shrubs in different colours
• Fiddle-leaf figs and african violets in several sizes :)
And more!
To our House Flipper community: Thank you! Your support keeps this franchise thriving.
This DLC is special for so many reasons, and it’s here because of you!
🎃 The Free Scoobtober Update!
We couldn’t resist adding a little Halloween treat - introducing the free “Scoobtober Update” for all House Flipper 2 players!
This seasonal update brings new mechanics, over 60 brand-new items, and a special Halloween-themed job that will take you deep underground. Complete it, and you’ll unlock a brand-new house to purchase!
Take a look at a detailed changelog featuring all the new additions, fixes, and changes:
DetailsFree Scoobtober Update
New:
• A Halloween job that will take you deep underground!
• A new house featuring a Bunker
• New mechanics: Keypads & Pressure Plates – wire them up using the Wiring Tool in both Story and Sandbox mode. Create your own escape rooms! (More info in the in-game Tutorial Books)
• Marcus Offerman – a very serious individual looking to invest in some business-focused properties
• 63 new items (listed below)
• 10 new Custom Pictures
63 new items!
• Stacks of books for quickly filling out shelves
• Attic ladder and hidden doors
• One-way windows and mirrors
• 2 new patterns – for wallpapers and usable on items
• Zellige tiles
• Glossy and flaked plastic - now available in Story Mode as a surface finish
• Safety tape - DO NOT CROSS!!!
• A collection of items for the new Wiring Tool possibilities!
• Two new tutorial books about Wiring, Keys, and Smart Controllers
• Smart Controller
• Keypads, motion sensors
• Pressure plates
• A late-90s PC set
• Modular toilet cubicle
Changes:
• Custom colours are now available in items (both Story and Sandbox mode!)
• The item collection bar is now available only once you unlock the Designer Perk
• Over 3500 items have been included in the item collection system for easier decorating!
• New Store categories: Occasional Decorations, Wiring, Transportation
• The Flipper Tool now has visual effects when used
• Patterns are now categorized
• DLC filter in the Store
• Cars can have their lights turned on
• Path lights can also be placed directly in the ground
• Night time is now slightly brighter
• Adjusted the flashlight and related perks
• Adjusted the preview lights for large shop items
• Added new particle types meant for Collectibles (stars and question marks)
• Added a new "Flicker" TV channel
• Buyer descriptions are now visible before you first meet the buyer
• Neon lights can be turned on and off
• The cleaning brush is now used for surfaces & the rag for furniture items
• [UI] Reworked screens: Sandbox Mode parcels & Mod.io browser
Fixes:
• Partially fixed certain items falling over when entering Test Property or Play modes in Sandbox. Some unusually placed items (via the Sandbox Transform tool) may still behave oddly
• Optimized loading of parcels with large swimming pools, including entering Testing Property in Sandbox Mode
• Various other optimizations
• [Co-op] Buying items while another player is joining the game no longer causes disconnections
• [Co-op] Fixed issues occurring while entering large parcels
• [Co-op] Synchronized item dropping when using Transform Item Mode of the Fishing Rod Tool
• [Co-op] Adjusted synchronization when throwing items using the Hands Tool
🏆 A new challenge for the house flipping community!
The Scoobtober Community Contest, sponsored by Logitech G, is now live! Time to go full spook mode and unleash your inner evil genius!
Design the "Ultimate Villain’s Hideout" - a place where even the most notorious antagonist would feel right at home - eerie yet elegant, wicked yet welcoming.
Let’s be honest... even the baddies need a little coziness and comfort while they plan their next grand scheme!
Check out all the rules and join the challenge here:
https://mod.io/g/hf2/m/communitycontest#descriptionmod.io
🎥 Launch-day livestream?
Hanging out with the community is always a pleasure, and we love celebrating all the big events with you guys, so don't hesitate to join us today!
We're gonna delve into what's new, show you around, and organize a couple of giveaways!
Oh - and don’t miss the announcement of the winner of our recent “Summer Splash” Community Contest!
The stream kicks off at:
6:00 PM CEST / 4:00 PM UTC / 12:00 PM (noon) EDT / 9:00 AM PDT / 8:00 PM GST
https://www.twitch.tv/frozen_district
We can’t wait to see you there!
Huge thanks to all of you for supporting our development journey - and have a frightfully fun time playing the Scooby-Doo DLC! 💜
P.S.
More Logitech G gear to win in our special Discord giveaway!
We are celebrating 20k users on our official Discord server! ❤️
Check it out here: https://discord.gg/wqUFkZnEqZ
Changed files in this update