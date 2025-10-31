 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20501351 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Added features to Custom Markers: Time, speed, and extrapolated position
• Added saving/loading of crew location assignments
• Added saving/loading of location repair order
• Added some missing text localizations

Changed files in this update

Crash Dive 2 Content Depot 1449631
