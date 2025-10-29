Fixed a bug that made the physics behave differently under low fps,
Fixed a bug where an additional second was displayed in the level selector total time,
Fixed a bug that allowed to click buttons through the credits and narrative images,
Set the correct font in some popups,
Other minor fixes
Dev update - Anura v1.0.4
