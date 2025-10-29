 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20501292
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that made the physics behave differently under low fps,

  • Fixed a bug where an additional second was displayed in the level selector total time,

  • Fixed a bug that allowed to click buttons through the credits and narrative images,

  • Set the correct font in some popups,

  • Other minor fixes

