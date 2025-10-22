Hello players! Keybinding options are finally coming to the game! We've also made several other fixes.

Here are the main update items:

v1.1.1

Unity engine security patches

Keybinding Options

Multiple joystick support

Hide GUI mode while playing

Full Screen Mode

Free Run Mode

Some bug fixes

The keybinding option is the biggest improvement. This has been highly requested since our launch. We wish we could have added this sooner, and we apologize again for the delay. Thank you for waiting three years!

Also, we decided to take this opportunity to implement multiple joystick support. However, this feature has not been sufficiently tested. I only own one old X56 HOTAS, so I'm not entirely sure if my code will actually work with two joysticks. In theory, it should be fine, but there might be issues.

Below is a technical explanation for troubleshooting.

case 1.

The game will recognize up to two joysticks in the order they are plugged into the USB ports. If you have many joysticks connected to your PC, please try unplugging and replugging them a few times until the correct ones appear.

case 2.

While using multiple joysticks, other keyboards or gamepads will not respond. This is a defensive measure to prevent the game engine's automatic device-switching feature (which is designed to always use one input device) from getting confused when multiple joysticks are connected.

case 3.

If your devices stop responding after returning from Photo Mode, please try opening the settings menu and reselecting your joystick.

Additional Notes

The Unity engine does not support multiple joysticks by default. So, I came up with a hack to load multiple joysticks into the game by modifying the local multiplayer feature. It's the same concept as the split-screen mode used for playing with friends on old console games. In this case, however, there is only one screen, and each "player's" input signals are merged by custom code and sent to a single crane control script.

This hack works much better than I initially imagined, but it's not perfect. It's better than nothing, but this is not its originally intended use. That's why it has the limitations mentioned above.

These are the only problems I found in my testing, but there may be other combinations of products that won't work. For this reason, we don't recommend buying new joysticks specifically for this game at this time. If you can, please comment here with the joystick combinations that worked for you! It will be a great help to others who are having trouble.

Thank you.