27 October 2025 Build 20501037 Edited 28 October 2025 – 00:26:32 UTC by Wendy Share
My short analog horror, LOOP//ERROR is out today!

Alone in the dead of night, you’re sent on a simple errand: to check on a quiet gas station on the outskirts of town. But nothing here feels right.

You can’t outrun this place. It wants you. 𝔸𝕟𝕕 𝕚𝕥 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕜𝕖𝕖𝕡 𝕪𝕠𝕦.

PLAY NOW

It’s been a long solo journey and it means a lot to see people picking up and playing my game. Please leave any feedback in the Steam forums and leave a review if you enjoyed it.

- ＫＯＲＯ

