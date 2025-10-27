My short analog horror, LOOP//ERROR is out today!



Alone in the dead of night, you’re sent on a simple errand: to check on a quiet gas station on the outskirts of town. But nothing here feels right.



You can’t outrun this place. It wants you. 𝔸𝕟𝕕 𝕚𝕥 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕜𝕖𝕖𝕡 𝕪𝕠𝕦.



It’s been a long solo journey and it means a lot to see people picking up and playing my game. Please leave any feedback in the Steam forums and leave a review if you enjoyed it.

- ＫＯＲＯ

