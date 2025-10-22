 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20500934 Edited 22 October 2025 – 18:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Halloo! October brings a wee update that updates some aesthetics and UI stuff.

Changes and fixes:
  • Played with the lighting transition that happens when a match runs long – made things a bit spookier
  • Stats at game-finish are enhanced, with new animation and several new stats – some relevant to particular modes
  • I added random changing music for each round of Orange Royale to spice up the matches
  • Slight adjustment to an achievement to match changes to its related mode
  • Fix to Protag’s dream where a death-plus-win situation wasn’t randomizing the apparel for the next opponent


More rolling in soon! Have a good orange-tinted Halloween!

Changed files in this update

