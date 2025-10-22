Changes and fixes:
- Played with the lighting transition that happens when a match runs long – made things a bit spookier
- Stats at game-finish are enhanced, with new animation and several new stats – some relevant to particular modes
- I added random changing music for each round of Orange Royale to spice up the matches
- Slight adjustment to an achievement to match changes to its related mode
- Fix to Protag’s dream where a death-plus-win situation wasn’t randomizing the apparel for the next opponent
More rolling in soon! Have a good orange-tinted Halloween!
