Fixed issue where bat would attack spectators.

Fixed issue where casting on lake expansion area could result in bobber bouncing off of skybox.

Fixed issue where clients 2 and 3 would not have all perks unlocked while host and client 1 would

Reverted Canyons map to a version from 1.5 weeks ago to fix the freezing issue

Changed how perks are applied to fix the issue of clients 2 and 3 not having their perks apply sometimes

Major security fixes were performed on our leaderboard to make sure people cant post false entries. The leaderboard will wiped tomorrow morning with these new changes.



Thanks!

