Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20500918 Edited 22 October 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Women finally arrive!

The most beautiful beings in the world are now part of your tavern. Women bring new reactions, conversations, and a unique atmosphere – making tavern life even more lively.

New Area & Tavern available

A brand-new district has been added to the city!

Once unlocked, you’ll gain access to a new tavern located there which is about 50% larger than the previous biggest one an has a balcony with a beautiful view over a big landscape!

Mead production

To go along with the women, a new sweet drink has also been added.

Players can now collect honey from the beehive and process it into mead in a distillery. The distillery can be built inside your tavern, allowing you to craft delicious honey wine to serve to your guests.

General UI Improvements

The interface has received a general polish for a smoother and more immersive experience. Menus are clearer, interactions feel better, and overall tavern management is now more enjoyable.

Improved Lighting and Mug-Design

Visuals have been refined to make your tavern look cozier than ever. Lighting has been reworked to create a richer medieval atmosphere, and the design of the mugs has been improved. Several smaller graphical tweaks have also been made.

Full update list:

Updates

  • You can now drink out of mugs and get drunk

  • Changed the Single Wallshelf to a Double Wallshelf

  • Displayed the total number of items in the warehouse instead of just the inventory

  • Changed some UI icons and sounds

  • Changed the mouse cursor

  • Added an option to enable/disable guest messages like order or ratings

  • Added 2 new reservation types (Date and woman’s gossip)

  • Added a new griller which is integrated in a bar counter

  • Added a plank to the building items

  • Added the delivery informations to the tavern hud

  • Beggars no longer visit the tavern more frequently at higher fame levels

  • Adjusted the light temperature of the tavern ambient light to a less reddish tone

  • Improved the design of mugs

  • Added voicelines to the doorman

  • Added an enter effect to some reservations

  • Every farmer spends his harvest on thanks giving reservations

  • Social rating will now be calculated another way

  • People now laugh at the player when he spill off a drink

  • Added particle effects on builded objects

  • Changed the metal plate into a wooden plate

  • Workers now tell the exactly item when they can’t find it

  • Workers change there jackets dress code too

  • Snacks and serveplates can now be delivered

  • Some small updates

  • Added mead to the menu

  • You can now buy beehives for honey for making mead in a destillery

  • Piss can now be collected from NPCs with a mug

  • Added women you can hire as worker

  • Added women to the marketplace

Fixes

  • Improved cooking of workers

  • Reservation sheets can now be declined with TAB or ESC

  • Table decorations from reservation wishes can now be placed during the reservation

  • Fixed issue after visiting the blacksmith's wife with entering taverns

  • fixed some rotation issues when placing objects on walls

  • Decreased the height of ceiling candles

  • Decreased the size of showed quests

  • Fixed the bards audio in the tavern

  • Fixed some UI issues

  • Fixed some bugs with the marketplace

  • Fixed a bug, where NPCs had only one voice

  • Fixed a bug, where the building mode wasn’t canceled correctly after taking a tray

  • Fixed a bug, where bards was only automatically booked on birthdays

  • Fixed a bug, where customers won’t warn when see a thief

  • You cannot talk to knights who support the king anymore

  • Increased the volume of the blacksmiths wife

  • Fixed a bug, where NPCs just stand around on the marketplace

  • Many small fixes

