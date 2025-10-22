Women finally arrive!
The most beautiful beings in the world are now part of your tavern. Women bring new reactions, conversations, and a unique atmosphere – making tavern life even more lively.
New Area & Tavern available
A brand-new district has been added to the city!
Once unlocked, you’ll gain access to a new tavern located there which is about 50% larger than the previous biggest one an has a balcony with a beautiful view over a big landscape!
Mead production
To go along with the women, a new sweet drink has also been added.
Players can now collect honey from the beehive and process it into mead in a distillery. The distillery can be built inside your tavern, allowing you to craft delicious honey wine to serve to your guests.
General UI Improvements
The interface has received a general polish for a smoother and more immersive experience. Menus are clearer, interactions feel better, and overall tavern management is now more enjoyable.
Improved Lighting and Mug-Design
Visuals have been refined to make your tavern look cozier than ever. Lighting has been reworked to create a richer medieval atmosphere, and the design of the mugs has been improved. Several smaller graphical tweaks have also been made.
Full update list:
Updates
You can now drink out of mugs and get drunk
Changed the Single Wallshelf to a Double Wallshelf
Displayed the total number of items in the warehouse instead of just the inventory
Changed some UI icons and sounds
Changed the mouse cursor
Added an option to enable/disable guest messages like order or ratings
Added 2 new reservation types (Date and woman’s gossip)
Added a new griller which is integrated in a bar counter
Added a plank to the building items
Added the delivery informations to the tavern hud
Beggars no longer visit the tavern more frequently at higher fame levels
Adjusted the light temperature of the tavern ambient light to a less reddish tone
Improved the design of mugs
Added voicelines to the doorman
Added an enter effect to some reservations
Every farmer spends his harvest on thanks giving reservations
Social rating will now be calculated another way
People now laugh at the player when he spill off a drink
Added particle effects on builded objects
Changed the metal plate into a wooden plate
Workers now tell the exactly item when they can’t find it
Workers change there jackets dress code too
Snacks and serveplates can now be delivered
Some small updates
Added mead to the menu
You can now buy beehives for honey for making mead in a destillery
Piss can now be collected from NPCs with a mug
Added women you can hire as worker
Added women to the marketplace
Fixes
Improved cooking of workers
Reservation sheets can now be declined with TAB or ESC
Table decorations from reservation wishes can now be placed during the reservation
Fixed issue after visiting the blacksmith's wife with entering taverns
fixed some rotation issues when placing objects on walls
Decreased the height of ceiling candles
Decreased the size of showed quests
Fixed the bards audio in the tavern
Fixed some UI issues
Fixed some bugs with the marketplace
Fixed a bug, where NPCs had only one voice
Fixed a bug, where the building mode wasn’t canceled correctly after taking a tray
Fixed a bug, where bards was only automatically booked on birthdays
Fixed a bug, where customers won’t warn when see a thief
You cannot talk to knights who support the king anymore
Increased the volume of the blacksmiths wife
Fixed a bug, where NPCs just stand around on the marketplace
Many small fixes
Changed files in this update