Women finally arrive!

The most beautiful beings in the world are now part of your tavern. Women bring new reactions, conversations, and a unique atmosphere – making tavern life even more lively.

New Area & Tavern available

A brand-new district has been added to the city!

Once unlocked, you’ll gain access to a new tavern located there which is about 50% larger than the previous biggest one an has a balcony with a beautiful view over a big landscape!

Mead production

To go along with the women, a new sweet drink has also been added.

Players can now collect honey from the beehive and process it into mead in a distillery. The distillery can be built inside your tavern, allowing you to craft delicious honey wine to serve to your guests.

General UI Improvements

The interface has received a general polish for a smoother and more immersive experience. Menus are clearer, interactions feel better, and overall tavern management is now more enjoyable.

Improved Lighting and Mug-Design

Visuals have been refined to make your tavern look cozier than ever. Lighting has been reworked to create a richer medieval atmosphere, and the design of the mugs has been improved. Several smaller graphical tweaks have also been made.

Full update list:

Updates

You can now drink out of mugs and get drunk

Changed the Single Wallshelf to a Double Wallshelf

Displayed the total number of items in the warehouse instead of just the inventory

Changed some UI icons and sounds

Changed the mouse cursor

Added an option to enable/disable guest messages like order or ratings

Added 2 new reservation types (Date and woman’s gossip)

Added a new griller which is integrated in a bar counter

Added a plank to the building items

Added the delivery informations to the tavern hud

Beggars no longer visit the tavern more frequently at higher fame levels

Adjusted the light temperature of the tavern ambient light to a less reddish tone

Improved the design of mugs

Added voicelines to the doorman

Added an enter effect to some reservations

Every farmer spends his harvest on thanks giving reservations

Social rating will now be calculated another way

People now laugh at the player when he spill off a drink

Added particle effects on builded objects

Changed the metal plate into a wooden plate

Workers now tell the exactly item when they can’t find it

Workers change there jackets dress code too

Snacks and serveplates can now be delivered

Some small updates

Added mead to the menu

You can now buy beehives for honey for making mead in a destillery

Piss can now be collected from NPCs with a mug

Added women you can hire as worker

Added women to the marketplace

Fixes