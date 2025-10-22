In this patch, we are updating the names of all fives cases in Paper Perjury.
The changes are...
Case 1: "On the Hunt" to "Beginnings & Perjury"
Case 2: "Feline-y Assault" to "Conspiracy & Perjury"
Case 3: "Swiftly Solved" to "Magic & Perjury"
Case 4: "Glass Bullet" to "Deceit & Perjury"
Case 5: "Forging a new Path" to "Eubanks & Perjury"
All achievements will keep the names, but the official titles will be updated in game. As for why, there are a few reasons.
The original names we decided only a few days before launch. All were intended to be puns, but otherwise were basically placeholders that became official. With Case 6 coming out soon, we wanted to think of a proper name system for all our cases going forward.
We decided on "X & Perjury" because we feel Perjury, which we define as "the act of lying during legal proceedings", is a core part of the game and all future Paper Perjury content. As much as I personally love puns, not everything needs to be a pun. So that is why achievements will keep their names.
Case 6's teaser trailer announced the case's title to be "A Re-volting Fire", but we will be changing it to Case 6: "Regrets & Perjury" because we feel the theme fits the story this case intends to tell. While we still don't have a release date yet, Case 6 is coming along smoothly, and we hope to announce the release date soon.
Aside from the name changes, there are also a few updates as well.
When two characters appear on-screen, they will now appear at the same time rather than one after another.
Fixed a bug where some of the testimonies given in the later half of the game had two arrows appear at the same time.
Fixed a bug in Case 3 involving the Alleyway sooner than intended.
If there are any questions or comments involving the above patch notes, feel free to reach out to the Paper Perjury team. Thank you!
Changed files in this update