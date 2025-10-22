In this patch, we are updating the names of all fives cases in Paper Perjury.

The changes are...

Case 1: "On the Hunt" to "Beginnings & Perjury"

Case 2: "Feline-y Assault" to "Conspiracy & Perjury"

Case 3: "Swiftly Solved" to "Magic & Perjury"

Case 4: "Glass Bullet" to "Deceit & Perjury"

Case 5: "Forging a new Path" to "Eubanks & Perjury"

All achievements will keep the names, but the official titles will be updated in game. As for why, there are a few reasons.

The original names we decided only a few days before launch. All were intended to be puns, but otherwise were basically placeholders that became official. With Case 6 coming out soon, we wanted to think of a proper name system for all our cases going forward. We decided on "X & Perjury" because we feel Perjury, which we define as "the act of lying during legal proceedings", is a core part of the game and all future Paper Perjury content. As much as I personally love puns, not everything needs to be a pun. So that is why achievements will keep their names. Case 6's teaser trailer announced the case's title to be "A Re-volting Fire", but we will be changing it to Case 6: "Regrets & Perjury" because we feel the theme fits the story this case intends to tell. While we still don't have a release date yet, Case 6 is coming along smoothly, and we hope to announce the release date soon.

Aside from the name changes, there are also a few updates as well.

When two characters appear on-screen, they will now appear at the same time rather than one after another.

Fixed a bug where some of the testimonies given in the later half of the game had two arrows appear at the same time.

Fixed a bug in Case 3 involving the Alleyway sooner than intended.

If there are any questions or comments involving the above patch notes, feel free to reach out to the Paper Perjury team. Thank you!