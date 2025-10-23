 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20500832 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚋 City Transport Simulator – Update v1.3.3 is here!


Today we’re releasing another update for City Transport Simulator!
With version v1.3.3, we’ve fixed several issues with AI vehicles and station announcements and further improved overall stability – especially on consoles.

🛠️ v1.3.3 Changelog


Optimizations & Stability

  • Improved memory usage – crashes should now occur rarely or not at all


Gameplay & AI

  • Sandbox Mode: Station announcements now display the correct language text
  • Further fixes for stuck AI cars


Consoles

  • Force Feedback now works with PS5 steering wheels
  • Steering wheel deadzones on consoles can now be adjusted
  • Right analog stick deadzones on consoles can now be adjusted


🎮 Note on Xbox Steering Wheels

We’re still working on implementing Force Feedback for Xbox steering wheels – this will take a bit more time.
Thank you for your patience! 🙏

❗ Troubleshooting Tip

If you experience a black screen when starting CTS, please create a support ticket on our Discord so we can assist you quickly.

Join the discussion on our Steam Forum, visit our Discord server, or check out our social media channels: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.



