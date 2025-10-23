🚋 City Transport Simulator – Update v1.3.3 is here!
Today we’re releasing another update for City Transport Simulator!
With version v1.3.3, we’ve fixed several issues with AI vehicles and station announcements and further improved overall stability – especially on consoles.
🛠️ v1.3.3 Changelog
Optimizations & Stability
- Improved memory usage – crashes should now occur rarely or not at all
Gameplay & AI
- Sandbox Mode: Station announcements now display the correct language text
- Further fixes for stuck AI cars
Consoles
- Force Feedback now works with PS5 steering wheels
- Steering wheel deadzones on consoles can now be adjusted
- Right analog stick deadzones on consoles can now be adjusted
🎮 Note on Xbox Steering WheelsWe’re still working on implementing Force Feedback for Xbox steering wheels – this will take a bit more time.
Thank you for your patience! 🙏
❗ Troubleshooting TipIf you experience a black screen when starting CTS, please create a support ticket on our Discord so we can assist you quickly.
Changed files in this update