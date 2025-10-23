🚋 City Transport Simulator – Update v1.3.3 is here!

🛠️ v1.3.3 Changelog

Optimizations & Stability

Improved memory usage – crashes should now occur rarely or not at all



Gameplay & AI

Sandbox Mode: Station announcements now display the correct language text



Further fixes for stuck AI cars



Consoles

Force Feedback now works with PS5 steering wheels



Steering wheel deadzones on consoles can now be adjusted



Right analog stick deadzones on consoles can now be adjusted



🎮 Note on Xbox Steering Wheels

❗ Troubleshooting Tip

Today we're releasing another update for City Transport Simulator. With version 1.3.3, we've fixed several issues with AI vehicles and station announcements and further improved overall stability – especially on consoles. We're still working on implementing Force Feedback for Xbox steering wheels – this will take a bit more time. Thank you for your patience! 🙏

