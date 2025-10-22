 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20500825 Edited 22 October 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fix for camera flying off when a room locks. (maybe)

  • Heath Jar order fix.

  • It will no longer spawn 2 of any item (except teeth, bombs, Hatred and Health).

  • All sprites optimized.

  • Boss no longer can attack through phase transition.

  • Removed set rooms in level 1.

  • Nerfed Chainsaw.

  • Made Bosses attacks closer together.

  • Removed Rare drops in Spawn room.

  • A shit load of minor fixes and polish.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3818151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link