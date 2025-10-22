Fix for camera flying off when a room locks. (maybe)
Heath Jar order fix.
It will no longer spawn 2 of any item (except teeth, bombs, Hatred and Health).
All sprites optimized.
Boss no longer can attack through phase transition.
Removed set rooms in level 1.
Nerfed Chainsaw.
Made Bosses attacks closer together.
Removed Rare drops in Spawn room.
A shit load of minor fixes and polish.
PATCH NOTES: 0.3.111
