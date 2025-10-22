Halloween Update Patch Notes!

Happy Halloween everyone! This month I finished the ent quest, although it is missing some VO which I hope to add in a mid-month update. This quest includes new high level druid armor, for people working on the later game content. A few changes were made from feedback I received from Playthrough, including a status effect timer. Detail below:

New Content:

Ent quest is coded and done sans VO Ents and Treants have combat animations now! Updated lanterns to have an alternate "focus" mode Status effect timer added Halloween pop up in the hub!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused potions to not heal as much as they should Fixed a crash for Steam users when achievements were unlocked Fixed an error with incorrect monologue playing over certain endings.

Looking Ahead:

Still Revisiting combat Hopefully in Nov update Combat Feel Where health bars are on screen Fixing weapon switching feel and responsiveness Balancing More ways to take out the lava golem Fixing game over screen so you cant access menu Fixing the quest involving the lich fight More armor weapons and loot balancing

Thanks @everyone!

**-Fleece**