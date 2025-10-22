English##########Content################[Duin's Underground Lab]Added some friendly Lab Technicians.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added some of Duin's Werewolf Deathsquads. They are not hostile at the moment.[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable male character variation.[Tileset]The Duin's Lab tileset has been expanded even more.[Duin's Underground Lab]The entire location is now accessible.简体中文##########Content################【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一些友善的实验室技术员。【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一些杜因的狼人暗杀队。目前它们还不具有敌意。【角色自定义】加入了一个新的可用男性造型。【图块】杜因的实验室图块继续扩展。【杜因的地下实验室】整个区域已经开放。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场