Update, Version 20251022
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Duin's Underground Lab]Added some friendly Lab Technicians.
[Duin's Underground Lab]Added some of Duin's Werewolf Deathsquads. They are not hostile at the moment.
[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable male character variation.
[Tileset]The Duin's Lab tileset has been expanded even more.
[Duin's Underground Lab]The entire location is now accessible.
简体中文
##########Content################
【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一些友善的实验室技术员。
【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一些杜因的狼人暗杀队。目前它们还不具有敌意。
【角色自定义】加入了一个新的可用男性造型。
【图块】杜因的实验室图块继续扩展。
【杜因的地下实验室】整个区域已经开放。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/71150c0c
https://pastelink.net/bc17klhq
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update