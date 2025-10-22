Autosaves now work across all save points



Fixed camera glitch in final cutscene



Added music to the vent chase



Increased the duration of the quick time event



Reduced/improved LOD popping



Removing the pallet from the doorway is now much more versatile



Lift buttons now have a different HUD element



Phone screen now stays cracked after loads



Adjusted player & Reggie speed



Fixed an issue where player could soft-lock themselves in chancellors office





Hi everyone,We have patched most of the major issues found by our players, see a list of full patch notes below:We hope this fixes some of the issues our players have been experiencing and we are looking forward to Steam Scream next week.Finally, we are glad you all share our love of Reggie!!!