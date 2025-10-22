 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20500741
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

We have patched most of the major issues found by our players, see a list of full patch notes below:

  • Autosaves now work across all save points
  • Fixed camera glitch in final cutscene
  • Added music to the vent chase
  • Increased the duration of the quick time event
  • Reduced/improved LOD popping
  • Removing the pallet from the doorway is now much more versatile
  • Lift buttons now have a different HUD element
  • Phone screen now stays cracked after loads
  • Adjusted player & Reggie speed
  • Fixed an issue where player could soft-lock themselves in chancellors office


We hope this fixes some of the issues our players have been experiencing and we are looking forward to Steam Scream next week.

Finally, we are glad you all share our love of Reggie!!!

