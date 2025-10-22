🪶 Devlog – “Save, Dig, and Discover”



In this new update for Tawa: Lost in Time, several core systems have evolved to make exploration and storytelling more meaningful.



🧭 New Save System



You can now save your game directly from the Escape menu.

This feature stores Tawa’s position, the active scene, and all visited areas — giving players full control over when to preserve their progress.



🪶 The Dragonflies Evolve



Dragonflies no longer automatically save your game.

They now act as visual markers, showing that you’re near an important moment in the story.

They guide Tawa through sacred places touched by the world’s ancient memory.



🕳️ Digging into Shadows



A brand-new mechanic: “Dig”.

When Tawa approaches one of the black holes in the ground, she can dig to uncover a poetic clue tied to her past.

Each discovery reveals a short poem, expanding the mystery of her lost world.

And yes — digging also saves your progress.

Every discovery becomes a memory engraved in the soil of time.



🎨 A New Texture for Tawa



Tawa has received a new, detailed texture — softer and more natural, with subtle reflections reacting to light and shadow.

It helps her blend better with the environments and gives her a stronger visual presence.



🌿 Summary



Manual save available through the Escape menu



Dragonflies now mark key story moments instead of saving



New “Dig” mechanic reveals poetic clues and saves your game



New texture for Tawa, with improved lighting and realism



🌾 What’s Next



I’m now focusing on the Savanna biome, adding more life, details, and events to make it feel truly alive.

I haven’t forgotten the player feedback shared on the Steam forum — many of your reports and suggestions are already on my task list and will be addressed in the upcoming updates.



🪶 Tawa now moves forward by digging into the world’s forgotten memories.

Each poem is a whisper from the past — a clue, a memory, a step closer to her family.