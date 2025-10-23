EXPLOSION!

Exploding Judo Federation - Steam Edition is now OUT!!!

Eleven playable characters!

From hot fox boys to swearing robots, from non-binary alien lizards to sharkmen, to idols to SHOCKER THE ELECTRIC LOBSTER, a full cast of weirdos awaits!

Arcade endings!

Every playable non-boss character has now access to a unique arcade ending, with a full series of CGs!

A gigantic robokaiju boss!

The mighty chaingear awaits in all its broken power. Will you withstand its plasma beam?

Lore archive, gallery, character profiles...

...and even new costumes, bringing some freshness to the mix!



All for free, but if you want more...

The game's soundtrack is available too, for 4.99USD (regional prices apply)!

New content, same good Explo Judo!



BOMB 1!

DETONATE!